Property Spotlight: A Harpenden family home packed with period features

PUBLISHED: 12:35 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 09 September 2019

Wordsworth Road, Harpenden. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Wordsworth Road, Harpenden. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This six bedroom semi-detached family home is situated on Wordsworth Road, one of Harpenden's most sought-after streets.

Period features include high ceilings, ornate cornicing and open fireplaces. Picture: Strutt & Parker

The sympathetically restored period residence offers almost 2,300sq ft of flexible light-filled accommodation arranged over three floors, with character features including high ceilings, ornate cornicing, sash windows and open fireplaces throughout.

Ground floor accommodation flows from a welcoming reception hall with parquet flooring and briefly comprises a spacious sitting room with feature bay window and cast iron fireplace, a large family room with feature cast iron fireplace and French doors to the rear terrace and an extensive dual aspect kitchen/dining room.

The kitchen provides a range of contemporary units with modern integrated appliances, granite worktops and a Belfast sink, while the dining area offers space for a sizeable table, and French doors to the rear.

The property is separated from the road by a landscaped front garden with off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

The rear garden is laid mainly to lawn with a timber summer house and a paved terrace. Picture: Strutt & Parker

To the rear, the garden is laid mainly to lawn with a timber summer house and a paved terrace, ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining screened by mature shrubs and trees.

The kitchen provides a range of contemporary wall and floor units with modern integrated appliances, granite worktops and a Belfast sink. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Wordsworth Road, Harpenden

£1,500,000

Strutt & Parker, 01582 764343, www.struttandparker.com

