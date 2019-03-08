Property Spotlight: A Harpenden family home packed with period features
PUBLISHED: 12:35 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 09 September 2019
This six bedroom semi-detached family home is situated on Wordsworth Road, one of Harpenden's most sought-after streets.
The sympathetically restored period residence offers almost 2,300sq ft of flexible light-filled accommodation arranged over three floors, with character features including high ceilings, ornate cornicing, sash windows and open fireplaces throughout.
Ground floor accommodation flows from a welcoming reception hall with parquet flooring and briefly comprises a spacious sitting room with feature bay window and cast iron fireplace, a large family room with feature cast iron fireplace and French doors to the rear terrace and an extensive dual aspect kitchen/dining room.
The kitchen provides a range of contemporary units with modern integrated appliances, granite worktops and a Belfast sink, while the dining area offers space for a sizeable table, and French doors to the rear.
The property is separated from the road by a landscaped front garden with off-road parking for multiple vehicles.
To the rear, the garden is laid mainly to lawn with a timber summer house and a paved terrace, ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining screened by mature shrubs and trees.
Property Facts
Wordsworth Road, Harpenden
£1,500,000
Strutt & Parker, 01582 764343, www.struttandparker.com