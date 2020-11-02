Property Spotlight: A fine family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable streets

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's Archant

Set within one of St Albans’ most sought after and prestigious cul-de-sacs, just moments from both Clarence Park and the mainline train station, sits this unique four bedroom semi-detached family home.

The kitchen/breakfast room overlooks the garden. Picture: Frost's The kitchen/breakfast room overlooks the garden. Picture: Frost's

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, downstairs WC, large kitchen/breakfast room and a sizeable lounge with vaulted ceilings that leads onto an additional dining area.

The first floor offers four double bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the loft has the potential to be converted, subject to the relevant planning permissions.

Externally the house is complemented by an impressive private rear garden and off-street parking for at least two cars.

The lounge opens out to the rear garden. Picture: Frost's The lounge opens out to the rear garden. Picture: Frost's

Property Facts

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans

Guide price: £1m

Frost’s, www.frosts.co.uk, 01727 861166

There is a private garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Frost's There is a private garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Frost's

There is a sizeable lounge with vaulted ceilings. Picture: Frost's There is a sizeable lounge with vaulted ceilings. Picture: Frost's

