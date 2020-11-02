Property Spotlight: A fine family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable streets
PUBLISHED: 11:27 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 02 November 2020
Archant
Set within one of St Albans’ most sought after and prestigious cul-de-sacs, just moments from both Clarence Park and the mainline train station, sits this unique four bedroom semi-detached family home.
On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, downstairs WC, large kitchen/breakfast room and a sizeable lounge with vaulted ceilings that leads onto an additional dining area.
The first floor offers four double bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the loft has the potential to be converted, subject to the relevant planning permissions.
Externally the house is complemented by an impressive private rear garden and off-street parking for at least two cars.
Property Facts
Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans
Guide price: £1m
Frost’s, www.frosts.co.uk, 01727 861166
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.