Property Spotlight: A spacious family home close to St Albans' Verulamium Park

PUBLISHED: 10:33 05 October 2020

Herts Ad Property team

Watling Street, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Watling Street, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Set well back from the road and accessed via electric gates is this four bedroom, three reception room detached property.

The property occupies an enviable plot close to St Albans' Verulamium Park. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe property occupies an enviable plot close to St Albans' Verulamium Park. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Situated in a most favoured location for families, it is within easy reach of the vibrant city centre, both stations, highly regarded schools and excellent local amenities.

The property has a floorplan that measures over 2,500 sq ft and flows beautifully over two levels.

Presented in a lovely decorative order throughout, its living spaces are both versatile and functional.

The property comprise of an entrance hall, a bright dining room with bay window, a spacious and comfortable sitting room with feature log burner and two sets of patio doors that bring the outside in.

The sitting room has a feature log burner and two sets of patio doors, leading to the rear garden. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe sitting room has a feature log burner and two sets of patio doors, leading to the rear garden. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

There is also a well-appointed kitchen/breakfast room, a conservatory bathed in natural daylight, four bedrooms - two with en suites - a family bathroom and a downstairs cloakroom. Further features include a utility room and a garage/store.

To the rear is a lovely private and mature garden which is mainly laid to lawn.

To the front of the property is a large brick paved driveway providing ample off road parking.

The master bedroom has its own en suite shower room. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe master bedroom has its own en suite shower room. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Property Facts

Watling Street, St Albans

Guide price: £1,390,000

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 228428, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk

The mature rear garden is mainly laid to lawn. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe mature rear garden is mainly laid to lawn. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

One of the property's three reception rooms. Picture: Cassidy & TateOne of the property's three reception rooms. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

