Property Spotlight: A spacious family home close to St Albans’ Verulamium Park
PUBLISHED: 10:33 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 05 October 2020
Set well back from the road and accessed via electric gates is this four bedroom, three reception room detached property.
Situated in a most favoured location for families, it is within easy reach of the vibrant city centre, both stations, highly regarded schools and excellent local amenities.
The property has a floorplan that measures over 2,500 sq ft and flows beautifully over two levels.
Presented in a lovely decorative order throughout, its living spaces are both versatile and functional.
The property comprise of an entrance hall, a bright dining room with bay window, a spacious and comfortable sitting room with feature log burner and two sets of patio doors that bring the outside in.
There is also a well-appointed kitchen/breakfast room, a conservatory bathed in natural daylight, four bedrooms - two with en suites - a family bathroom and a downstairs cloakroom. Further features include a utility room and a garage/store.
To the rear is a lovely private and mature garden which is mainly laid to lawn.
To the front of the property is a large brick paved driveway providing ample off road parking.
Property Facts
Watling Street, St Albans
Guide price: £1,390,000
Cassidy & Tate, 01727 228428, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk
