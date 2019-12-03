Property Spotlight: A fine family home in St Albans

Ragged Hall Lane, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall Archant

This charming four bedroom family home is situated on the sought-after tree-lined Ragged Hall Lane.

The living room measures 14ft x 11ft. Picture: Collinson Hall The living room measures 14ft x 11ft. Picture: Collinson Hall

Features of the property - which is available for sale with no onward chain - include a garage and off-street parking.

The house provides flexible living accommodation with, downstairs, a spacious entrance hall/study area, doors leading to a lounge, dining room, modern open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, dining room and cloakroom.

On the first floor there are four good-size bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside there is a mature rear garden, mainly laid to lawn with patio area.

There is a modern open-plan kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Collinson Hall There is a modern open-plan kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Collinson Hall

To the front there is a garage and a gravel forecourt providing off-road parking for several cars.

The property is within walking distance of Killigrew School and Marlborough Science Academy and just a short drive from St Albans city centre and the M1/M25 network.

Property Facts

The house has a family bathroom and a downstairs cloakroom. Picture: Collinson Hall The house has a family bathroom and a downstairs cloakroom. Picture: Collinson Hall

Ragged Hall Lane, St Albans

Guide price: £775,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk