Property Spotlight: A fine family home in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:49 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 03 December 2019
Archant
This charming four bedroom family home is situated on the sought-after tree-lined Ragged Hall Lane.
Features of the property - which is available for sale with no onward chain - include a garage and off-street parking.
The house provides flexible living accommodation with, downstairs, a spacious entrance hall/study area, doors leading to a lounge, dining room, modern open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, dining room and cloakroom.
On the first floor there are four good-size bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside there is a mature rear garden, mainly laid to lawn with patio area.
To the front there is a garage and a gravel forecourt providing off-road parking for several cars.
The property is within walking distance of Killigrew School and Marlborough Science Academy and just a short drive from St Albans city centre and the M1/M25 network.
Property Facts
Ragged Hall Lane, St Albans
Guide price: £775,000
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk