Property Spotlight: A fine family home between St Albans and Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 11:44 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 15 July 2019
Archant
This idyllic five bedroom detached home is located in the heart of the picturesque hamlet of Childwick Green, surrounded by the Childwickbury Estate.
The property was originally two late Victorian workers' cottages which were converted to its current format around 40 years ago.
A generous reception hall greets you as you enter the house and opens into the principal living room. This excellent space enjoys a bright dual aspect with fantastic views to the front and rear gardens with conservatory extension leading off to the rear.
On the other side of the property sits a generous kitchen/breakfast room which also enjoys front and rear aspects. The downstairs living space is completed by the formal dining room, utility and cloakroom.
Upstairs there are five double bedrooms with an en suite to the master plus a generous family bathroom.
Externally the plot extends to around a third of an acre. The private front garden has wide areas of lawns with attractive planting and path to the front door. To the rear the garden extends over 80' to where it meets paddock land for Chidwickbury stud and uninterrupted country views.
You may also want to watch:
Residents parking can be found to one side of the green and there are also two garages en bloc 150 metres from the property.
Residents parking can be found to one side of the green and there are also two garages en bloc 150 metres from the property.
The hamlet of Childwick Green is a truly idyllic slice of English country life. Part of the wider Childwickbury estate, which includes Childwickbury Manor owned by the film director Stanley Kubrick's family, and the renowned Childwickbury Stud. The hamlet is approached via impressive wrought iron gates off Harpenden Road.
Property Facts
Childwick Green, Childwickbury
Guide price: £1,600,000
Ashtons, 01582 461166, www.ashtons.co.uk