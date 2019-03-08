Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property Spotlight: A fine family home between St Albans and Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 11:44 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 15 July 2019

Childwick Green, Childwickbury. Picture: Ashtons

Childwick Green, Childwickbury. Picture: Ashtons

Archant

This idyllic five bedroom detached home is located in the heart of the picturesque hamlet of Childwick Green, surrounded by the Childwickbury Estate.

The private front garden has wide areas of lawns with attractive planting and a path to the front door. Picture: AshtonsThe private front garden has wide areas of lawns with attractive planting and a path to the front door. Picture: Ashtons

The property was originally two late Victorian workers' cottages which were converted to its current format around 40 years ago.

A generous reception hall greets you as you enter the house and opens into the principal living room. This excellent space enjoys a bright dual aspect with fantastic views to the front and rear gardens with conservatory extension leading off to the rear.

On the other side of the property sits a generous kitchen/breakfast room which also enjoys front and rear aspects. The downstairs living space is completed by the formal dining room, utility and cloakroom.

Upstairs there are five double bedrooms with an en suite to the master plus a generous family bathroom.

One of the property's five double bedrooms. Picture: AshtonsOne of the property's five double bedrooms. Picture: Ashtons

Externally the plot extends to around a third of an acre. The private front garden has wide areas of lawns with attractive planting and path to the front door. To the rear the garden extends over 80' to where it meets paddock land for Chidwickbury stud and uninterrupted country views.

You may also want to watch:

Residents parking can be found to one side of the green and there are also two garages en bloc 150 metres from the property.

Residents parking can be found to one side of the green and there are also two garages en bloc 150 metres from the property.

Externally the exceptional plot extends to around a third of an acre. Picture: AshtonsExternally the exceptional plot extends to around a third of an acre. Picture: Ashtons

The hamlet of Childwick Green is a truly idyllic slice of English country life. Part of the wider Childwickbury estate, which includes Childwickbury Manor owned by the film director Stanley Kubrick's family, and the renowned Childwickbury Stud. The hamlet is approached via impressive wrought iron gates off Harpenden Road.

Property Facts

Childwick Green, Childwickbury

The living room enjoys a bright dual aspect with fantastic views to the front and rear gardens. Picture: AshtonsThe living room enjoys a bright dual aspect with fantastic views to the front and rear gardens. Picture: Ashtons

Guide price: £1,600,000

Ashtons, 01582 461166, www.ashtons.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Historic London Colney building in top ten ‘at risk’ buildings list in country

All Saints Pastoral Centre

Bi-fold door manufacturers raise £5,800 for St Albans charity

Bi-fold door company Origin raised £5,800 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care over a week-long fundraiser. Picture: Origin Global

Have your say on improvements to St Albans district

St Albans residents are invited to have their say on how the council can improve the district. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Historic London Colney building in top ten ‘at risk’ buildings list in country

All Saints Pastoral Centre

Bi-fold door manufacturers raise £5,800 for St Albans charity

Bi-fold door company Origin raised £5,800 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care over a week-long fundraiser. Picture: Origin Global

Have your say on improvements to St Albans district

St Albans residents are invited to have their say on how the council can improve the district. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Historic London Colney building in top ten ‘at risk’ buildings list in country

All Saints Pastoral Centre

Property Spotlight: A fine family home between St Albans and Harpenden

Childwick Green, Childwickbury. Picture: Ashtons

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Bi-fold door manufacturers raise £5,800 for St Albans charity

Bi-fold door company Origin raised £5,800 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care over a week-long fundraiser. Picture: Origin Global
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists