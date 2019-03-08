Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A St Albans family home with great potential for extension

PUBLISHED: 11:51 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 September 2019

Woodland Drive, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Woodland Drive, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

This attractive three bedroom semi-detached family home is ideally located within close proximity of sought-after Beaumont School.

Some of the rooms would benefit from modernisation. Paul Barker Estate Agents

Requiring modernisation, it is a fine example of an un-extended property with wonderful potential to extend to the side, rear and into the loft (subject to planning permission).

To the front there's a lawn with established borders and a driveway leading to a detached garage.

To the rear is a delightful 100ft south-west facing garden which is mainly laid to lawn with established bushes and trees. There is also a paved patio area with steps leading down to the garden.

Woodland Drive is a quiet tree-lined road conveniently located close to Beaumont secondary and Oakwood and Fleetville primary schools.

The rear garden measures 100ft. Paul Barker Estate Agents

There's a local parade of shops around the corner on Central Drive as well as a thriving high street full of services, shops and food outlets in Fleetville.

The Quadrant shops are also a short walk away in nearby Marshalswick.

Property Facts

The kitchen is connected to a downstairs shower room and WC by a small lobby area. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Woodland Drive, St Albans

Guide price £775,000

Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk

A paved patio area with steps leads down to the garden. Paul Barker Estate Agents

There is a secondary glazed leaded bay window to the front of the property. Paul Barker Estate Agents

Double glazed sliding patio doors lead from the dining room to the rear garden. Paul Barker Estate Agents

