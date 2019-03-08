Property Spotlight: A St Albans family home with great potential for extension

Woodland Drive, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents Archant

This attractive three bedroom semi-detached family home is ideally located within close proximity of sought-after Beaumont School.

Some of the rooms would benefit from modernisation. Paul Barker Estate Agents

Requiring modernisation, it is a fine example of an un-extended property with wonderful potential to extend to the side, rear and into the loft (subject to planning permission).

To the front there's a lawn with established borders and a driveway leading to a detached garage.

To the rear is a delightful 100ft south-west facing garden which is mainly laid to lawn with established bushes and trees. There is also a paved patio area with steps leading down to the garden.

Woodland Drive is a quiet tree-lined road conveniently located close to Beaumont secondary and Oakwood and Fleetville primary schools.

The rear garden measures 100ft. Paul Barker Estate Agents

There's a local parade of shops around the corner on Central Drive as well as a thriving high street full of services, shops and food outlets in Fleetville.

The Quadrant shops are also a short walk away in nearby Marshalswick.

Property Facts

The kitchen is connected to a downstairs shower room and WC by a small lobby area. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Woodland Drive, St Albans

Guide price £775,000

Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk

A paved patio area with steps leads down to the garden. Paul Barker Estate Agents

There is a secondary glazed leaded bay window to the front of the property. Paul Barker Estate Agents

