Property Spotlight: A St Albans family home with great potential for extension
PUBLISHED: 11:51 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 September 2019
Archant
This attractive three bedroom semi-detached family home is ideally located within close proximity of sought-after Beaumont School.
Requiring modernisation, it is a fine example of an un-extended property with wonderful potential to extend to the side, rear and into the loft (subject to planning permission).
To the front there's a lawn with established borders and a driveway leading to a detached garage.
To the rear is a delightful 100ft south-west facing garden which is mainly laid to lawn with established bushes and trees. There is also a paved patio area with steps leading down to the garden.
Woodland Drive is a quiet tree-lined road conveniently located close to Beaumont secondary and Oakwood and Fleetville primary schools.
There's a local parade of shops around the corner on Central Drive as well as a thriving high street full of services, shops and food outlets in Fleetville.
The Quadrant shops are also a short walk away in nearby Marshalswick.
Property Facts
Woodland Drive, St Albans
Guide price £775,000
Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk