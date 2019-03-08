Property Spotlight: A family home on one of St Albans' most sought-after streets

Pondwicks Close, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate Archant

This unique five bedroom family home occupies an enviable position in a prized location moments from the vibrant city centre.

The property is just moments away from Verulamium Park. Picture: Cassidy & Tate The property is just moments away from Verulamium Park. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Built in the 1930s, this fine residence was enlarged and modified between 1990 and 2005 with additional living spaces built above and beside the garage and in the loft, as well as a new conservatory.

With its rear garden backing onto the River Ver, the house boasts well proportioned and versatile accommodation and could be used as a six bedroom property.

On the ground floor is a large and bright entrance hall, two separate reception rooms, a good sized conservatory, kitchen/dining room, utility room and pantry, and a cloakroom.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and the family bathroom. A study/bedroom six can be found on the second floor. There is also a useful cellar which can be accessed via the rear garden.

The front garden is bordered with mature shrubs and plants, with a gravelled driveway providing off road parking for several cars, and gated access to the rear. Picture: Cassidy & Tate The front garden is bordered with mature shrubs and plants, with a gravelled driveway providing off road parking for several cars, and gated access to the rear. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Located on a private no through road, the property sits on a generous sized plot and has an elevated position to the rear which gives a wonderful vista over the beautiful, mature rear garden and beyond.

A patio area allows for relaxing views and a great place to entertain guests in the warmer months. The front garden is bordered with mature shrubs and plants, with a gravelled driveway providing off road parking for several cars, and gated access to the rear.

Pondwicks is ideally situated for the stunning open spaces of Verulamium park and the lakes, close to the Abbey Flyer train station as well as the well regarded pubs, restaurants and shops of the city centre.

The house has been enlarged and modified between 1990 and 2005 with additional living spaces built above and beside the garage and in the loft, as well as a new conservatory. Picture: Cassidy & Tate The house has been enlarged and modified between 1990 and 2005 with additional living spaces built above and beside the garage and in the loft, as well as a new conservatory. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Property Facts

Pondwicks Close, St Albans

Guide price £1,950,000

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 832 383, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk