Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property Spotlight: A fixer-upper close to favoured St Albans schools

PUBLISHED: 11:39 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 19 August 2019

Meadow Close, St Albans. Picture: Space Estates

Meadow Close, St Albans. Picture: Space Estates

Archant

This three bedroom semi-detached home enjoys a quiet cul-de-sac location in the ever-popular Marshalswick area of St Albans.

The house is available for sale with no upper chain. Picture: Space EstatesThe house is available for sale with no upper chain. Picture: Space Estates

Ideally located close to favoured schooling, including the Ofsted 'outstanding' Sandringham School and Skyswood Primary and Nursery School, it is available for sale with no upper chain.

The house backs onto Jersey Lane, with Harness Way plyground immediately behind, and has a wider than average plot.

It requires updating and modernisation throughout but offers an excellent opportunity to create a superb family home with scope to substantially extend to both the side and rear.

The property backs onto Jersey Lane woodland. Picture: Space EstatesThe property backs onto Jersey Lane woodland. Picture: Space Estates

Property Facts

Meadow Close, St Albans

Offers in the region of £720,000

Space Estates, 0800 023 5231, www.spaceestates.com

Modernisation is required throughout. Picture: Space EstatesModernisation is required throughout. Picture: Space Estates

You may also want to watch:

The house backs onto Jersey Lane woodland with a wider than average arced plot. Picture: Space EstatesThe house backs onto Jersey Lane woodland with a wider than average arced plot. Picture: Space Estates

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

CCTV appeal after suspected racial abuse incident in London Colney

Do you recognise this man? He was on the 84 bus when a 14-year-old girl was the victim of suspected racial abuse in London Colney. Picture: Herts police

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

St Albans pub reopens with outside braai oven after devastating fire

The Plough has opened after a fire using this braai oven. Picture: Submitted by Tim Hughes

S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens set to Rip It Up in St Albans in 70s dance show

Rip It Up The 70s will star Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens.

Most Read

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

CCTV appeal after suspected racial abuse incident in London Colney

Do you recognise this man? He was on the 84 bus when a 14-year-old girl was the victim of suspected racial abuse in London Colney. Picture: Herts police

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

St Albans pub reopens with outside braai oven after devastating fire

The Plough has opened after a fire using this braai oven. Picture: Submitted by Tim Hughes

S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens set to Rip It Up in St Albans in 70s dance show

Rip It Up The 70s will star Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Temporary bus service to run to St Albans City Hospital due to roadworks

A shuttle bus will run to and from St Albans City Hospital while roadworks take place. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans woman makes Telegraph Travel Pioneer finals

Susie Cery set up Our Tribe Travels three years ago and has made it to the finals of the Telegraph Travel Pioneer of the Year. Photo: Paul Currie

Could you help cover St Albans cardiac screening costs?

Can you help to fund these cardiac tests for children and adults under 35 years of age by charity CRY.

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists