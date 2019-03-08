Property Spotlight: A fixer-upper close to favoured St Albans schools

Meadow Close, St Albans. Picture: Space Estates Archant

This three bedroom semi-detached home enjoys a quiet cul-de-sac location in the ever-popular Marshalswick area of St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The house is available for sale with no upper chain. Picture: Space Estates The house is available for sale with no upper chain. Picture: Space Estates

Ideally located close to favoured schooling, including the Ofsted 'outstanding' Sandringham School and Skyswood Primary and Nursery School, it is available for sale with no upper chain.

The house backs onto Jersey Lane, with Harness Way plyground immediately behind, and has a wider than average plot.

It requires updating and modernisation throughout but offers an excellent opportunity to create a superb family home with scope to substantially extend to both the side and rear.

The property backs onto Jersey Lane woodland. Picture: Space Estates The property backs onto Jersey Lane woodland. Picture: Space Estates

Property Facts

Meadow Close, St Albans

Offers in the region of £720,000

Space Estates, 0800 023 5231, www.spaceestates.com

Modernisation is required throughout. Picture: Space Estates Modernisation is required throughout. Picture: Space Estates

You may also want to watch: