Property Spotlight: A fixer-upper close to favoured St Albans schools
PUBLISHED: 11:39 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 19 August 2019
This three bedroom semi-detached home enjoys a quiet cul-de-sac location in the ever-popular Marshalswick area of St Albans.
The house is available for sale with no upper chain. Picture: Space Estates
Ideally located close to favoured schooling, including the Ofsted 'outstanding' Sandringham School and Skyswood Primary and Nursery School, it is available for sale with no upper chain.
The house backs onto Jersey Lane, with Harness Way plyground immediately behind, and has a wider than average plot.
It requires updating and modernisation throughout but offers an excellent opportunity to create a superb family home with scope to substantially extend to both the side and rear.
The property backs onto Jersey Lane woodland. Picture: Space Estates
Property Facts
Meadow Close, St Albans
Offers in the region of £720,000
Space Estates, 0800 023 5231, www.spaceestates.com
Modernisation is required throughout. Picture: Space Estates
The house backs onto Jersey Lane woodland with a wider than average arced plot. Picture: Space Estates