Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 08:21 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 11 May 2020

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

james ward photography

Measuring in excess of 3,000 sq ft is this substantial five bedroom detached family home situated on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads.

There is a stylish open plan kitchen/breakfast room to the rear. Picture: Frost'sThere is a stylish open plan kitchen/breakfast room to the rear. Picture: Frost's

Backing onto open parkland, the property provides excellent access to local schooling, vibrant city centre amenities and the beautiful open spaces of Verulamium Park.

The property has been arranged over three floors and the focal point of the ground floor is the impressive and stylish open plan kitchen and breakfast room to the rear with separate utility room, island and a range of modern integral appliances. There is also a living room, playroom or second reception and a home gym that offers flexibility for usage.

The first floor provides a spacious bedroom with en suite and walk in wardrobe room, a family bathroom and three further double bedrooms. Stairs lead to the thoughtfully converted loft space that offers a further double bedroom with en suite and dressing room, making it ideal as a master bedroom.

The rear garden backs onto the local park. Picture: Frost'sThe rear garden backs onto the local park. Picture: Frost's

Externally, the rear garden provides a separate dining area, built in BBQ space, fire pit and artificial putting green.

There is off road parking to the front with an electric car charging port.

St Stephens’s Avenue is located on the south side of St Albans providing very good access to the M25 and M1, whilst for the commuter there is a fast one stop train link to St Pancras International from St Albans City station.

One of the property's five bedrooms. Picture: Frost'sOne of the property's five bedrooms. Picture: Frost's

Property Facts

There is a four piece family bathroom on the first floor. Picture: Frost'sThere is a four piece family bathroom on the first floor. Picture: Frost's

St Stephen’s Avenue, St Albans

Offers over £1,700,000

Frost’s, 01727 861 166, www.frosts.co.uk

The kitchen/breakfast room measures 22'7The kitchen/breakfast room measures 22'7" x 19'3". Picture: Frost's

Features of the rear garden include a built in BBQ area, a fire pit and an artificial putting green. Picture: Frost'sFeatures of the rear garden include a built in BBQ area, a fire pit and an artificial putting green. Picture: Frost's

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

Linda Charman wanted to thank her husband Andrew Thompson, for his work keeping the streets tidy in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Herts Ad Sunday League: Historic spell in league brings plenty of league and cup joy for Hatfield’s De Havilland

De Havilland won the St Albans Sunday League Reserves Cup in the 2000-01 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Actor Bob Golding uses bedtime stories to support vulnerable families during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Bob Golding reads bedtime stories to support Home-Start Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Home-Start Hertfordshire

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

Linda Charman wanted to thank her husband Andrew Thompson, for his work keeping the streets tidy in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Herts Ad Sunday League: Historic spell in league brings plenty of league and cup joy for Hatfield’s De Havilland

De Havilland won the St Albans Sunday League Reserves Cup in the 2000-01 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Actor Bob Golding uses bedtime stories to support vulnerable families during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Bob Golding reads bedtime stories to support Home-Start Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Home-Start Hertfordshire

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Faith Focus: What is a synagogue in a lockdown world?

Adam Zagoria-Moffet, rabbi of St Albans Masorti Synagogue

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Actor Bob Golding uses bedtime stories to support vulnerable families during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Bob Golding reads bedtime stories to support Home-Start Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Home-Start Hertfordshire

Herts Ad Sunday League: Historic spell in league brings plenty of league and cup joy for Hatfield’s De Havilland

De Havilland won the St Albans Sunday League Reserves Cup in the 2000-01 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24