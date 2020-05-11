Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's james ward photography

Measuring in excess of 3,000 sq ft is this substantial five bedroom detached family home situated on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads.

There is a stylish open plan kitchen/breakfast room to the rear. Picture: Frost's There is a stylish open plan kitchen/breakfast room to the rear. Picture: Frost's

Backing onto open parkland, the property provides excellent access to local schooling, vibrant city centre amenities and the beautiful open spaces of Verulamium Park.

The property has been arranged over three floors and the focal point of the ground floor is the impressive and stylish open plan kitchen and breakfast room to the rear with separate utility room, island and a range of modern integral appliances. There is also a living room, playroom or second reception and a home gym that offers flexibility for usage.

The first floor provides a spacious bedroom with en suite and walk in wardrobe room, a family bathroom and three further double bedrooms. Stairs lead to the thoughtfully converted loft space that offers a further double bedroom with en suite and dressing room, making it ideal as a master bedroom.

The rear garden backs onto the local park. Picture: Frost's The rear garden backs onto the local park. Picture: Frost's

Externally, the rear garden provides a separate dining area, built in BBQ space, fire pit and artificial putting green.

There is off road parking to the front with an electric car charging port.

St Stephens’s Avenue is located on the south side of St Albans providing very good access to the M25 and M1, whilst for the commuter there is a fast one stop train link to St Pancras International from St Albans City station.

One of the property's five bedrooms. Picture: Frost's One of the property's five bedrooms. Picture: Frost's

Property Facts

There is a four piece family bathroom on the first floor. Picture: Frost's There is a four piece family bathroom on the first floor. Picture: Frost's

St Stephen’s Avenue, St Albans

Offers over £1,700,000

Frost’s, 01727 861 166, www.frosts.co.uk

The kitchen/breakfast room measures 22'7" x 19'3". Picture: Frost's The kitchen/breakfast room measures 22'7" x 19'3". Picture: Frost's

Features of the rear garden include a built in BBQ area, a fire pit and an artificial putting green. Picture: Frost's Features of the rear garden include a built in BBQ area, a fire pit and an artificial putting green. Picture: Frost's

