Property Spotlight: A fine family home in St Albans... with bonus hot tub

PUBLISHED: 11:32 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 16 March 2020

Stanton Close, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Stanton Close, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

This supremely spacious and beautifully presented four bedroom detached family home is located in a quiet close in the desirable Jersey Farm area of St Albans.

The cabin comes with its own hot tub - and could also be used as a home office. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe cabin comes with its own hot tub - and could also be used as a home office. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

This fine home offers well-planned accommodation and benefits from a stylish modern kitchen, 23ft lounge, 20ft dining room, snug and an attached cabin currently housing a hot tub but could be a perfect home office.

The first floor offers a magnificent 23ft master bedroom with modern en suite, three further bedrooms and a contemporary bathroom suite. Externally there's a large bloc paved driveway at the front and to the rear is a private garden with a beutifully manicured lawn and a generous patio ideal for entertaining.

Stanton Close is situated in the popular Jersey Farm development, which benefits from a local parade of shops including a Tesco Metro, doctors and dentists surgeries and a public house.

The more comprehensive shopping and leisure facilities of the city centre and mainline railway station are located less than three miles away.

The spacious master bedroom is 23ft long. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe spacious master bedroom is 23ft long. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Local schools including Skyswood, St John Fisher, Wheatfields and Sandringham are all within three-quarters of a mile.

Property Facts

Stanton Close, St Albans

There is a private garden to the rear with a generous patio and beautifully manicured lawn. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThere is a private garden to the rear with a generous patio and beautifully manicured lawn. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Guide price: £850,000

Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk

French doors lead from the lounge to the garden. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsFrench doors lead from the lounge to the garden. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

