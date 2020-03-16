Property Spotlight: A fine family home in St Albans... with bonus hot tub
This supremely spacious and beautifully presented four bedroom detached family home is located in a quiet close in the desirable Jersey Farm area of St Albans.
This fine home offers well-planned accommodation and benefits from a stylish modern kitchen, 23ft lounge, 20ft dining room, snug and an attached cabin currently housing a hot tub but could be a perfect home office.
The first floor offers a magnificent 23ft master bedroom with modern en suite, three further bedrooms and a contemporary bathroom suite. Externally there's a large bloc paved driveway at the front and to the rear is a private garden with a beutifully manicured lawn and a generous patio ideal for entertaining.
Stanton Close is situated in the popular Jersey Farm development, which benefits from a local parade of shops including a Tesco Metro, doctors and dentists surgeries and a public house.
The more comprehensive shopping and leisure facilities of the city centre and mainline railway station are located less than three miles away.
Local schools including Skyswood, St John Fisher, Wheatfields and Sandringham are all within three-quarters of a mile.
Stanton Close, St Albans
Guide price: £850,000
Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk