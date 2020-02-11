Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed family home in Flamstead
PUBLISHED: 11:41 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 11 February 2020
Archant
Located in the popular village of Flamstead, this Grade II listed property enjoys a wealth of characterful living accommodation, with the added advantage of being sold with no upper chain.
Of particular note is the large triple aspect living room, which has a fabulous fireplace with log burner.
There is also a snug, morning room, dining room, separate study and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.
Upstairs there are four good sized bedrooms with an additional dressing room to one of the bedrooms.
Outside is a delightful rear garden with patio area and a detached garage with workshop.
Flamstead is a lovely village within easy reach of junction 9 of the M1.
You may also want to watch:
The towns of Harpenden, St Albans and Berkhamsted are all close by, with their extensive amenities and mainline railway stations into London.
The village itself offers local pubs, shops and a post office, a church and a well regarded primary school.
Property Facts
River Hill, Flamstead
£825,000
Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com