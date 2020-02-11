Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed family home in Flamstead

River Hill, Flamstead. Picture: Bradford & Howley Archant

Located in the popular village of Flamstead, this Grade II listed property enjoys a wealth of characterful living accommodation, with the added advantage of being sold with no upper chain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The property enjoys a wealth of characterful accommodation. Picture: Bradford & Howley The property enjoys a wealth of characterful accommodation. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Of particular note is the large triple aspect living room, which has a fabulous fireplace with log burner.

There is also a snug, morning room, dining room, separate study and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four good sized bedrooms with an additional dressing room to one of the bedrooms.

Outside is a delightful rear garden with patio area and a detached garage with workshop.

There is a delightful garden to rear with a patio area, shaped lawn and well stocked flower beds. Picture: Bradford & Howley There is a delightful garden to rear with a patio area, shaped lawn and well stocked flower beds. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Flamstead is a lovely village within easy reach of junction 9 of the M1.

You may also want to watch:

The towns of Harpenden, St Albans and Berkhamsted are all close by, with their extensive amenities and mainline railway stations into London.

The village itself offers local pubs, shops and a post office, a church and a well regarded primary school.

One of the property's five reception rooms. Picture: Bradford & Howley One of the property's five reception rooms. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

River Hill, Flamstead

£825,000

The large kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Bradford & Howley The large kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com