Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed family home in Flamstead

PUBLISHED: 11:41 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 11 February 2020

River Hill, Flamstead. Picture: Bradford & Howley

River Hill, Flamstead. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Located in the popular village of Flamstead, this Grade II listed property enjoys a wealth of characterful living accommodation, with the added advantage of being sold with no upper chain.

The property enjoys a wealth of characterful accommodation. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThe property enjoys a wealth of characterful accommodation. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Of particular note is the large triple aspect living room, which has a fabulous fireplace with log burner.

There is also a snug, morning room, dining room, separate study and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four good sized bedrooms with an additional dressing room to one of the bedrooms.

Outside is a delightful rear garden with patio area and a detached garage with workshop.

There is a delightful garden to rear with a patio area, shaped lawn and well stocked flower beds. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThere is a delightful garden to rear with a patio area, shaped lawn and well stocked flower beds. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Flamstead is a lovely village within easy reach of junction 9 of the M1.

The towns of Harpenden, St Albans and Berkhamsted are all close by, with their extensive amenities and mainline railway stations into London.

The village itself offers local pubs, shops and a post office, a church and a well regarded primary school.

One of the property's five reception rooms. Picture: Bradford & HowleyOne of the property's five reception rooms. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

River Hill, Flamstead

£825,000

The large kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThe large kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com

