Property Spotlight: A detached home close to top Harpenden schools
PUBLISHED: 09:13 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 08 October 2019
This rarely available 1950s-built detached family home is located in a prime central location on Townsend Lane.
There is a 100ft garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Whittaker & Co
Both the town centre and the station are close at hand, as well as an excellent selection of schools for all age groups, both state and private.
Internally, the property features three bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a dining room, a 29ft living room and two bathrooms.
To the rear is a wonderful 100ft mature and private garden, ideal for the growing family.
Additionally, there is a double length garage together with a private driveway.
The living room measures 29ft x 12ft. Picture: Whittaker & Co
The house has huge potential for extension subject to planning consents.
Property Facts
Townsend Lane, Harpenden
Patio doors lead out to the rear garden. Picture: Whittaker & Co
£1,395,000
Whittaker & Co, 01582 761500, www.whittakerandco.co.uk
The dining room has a dual aspect. Picture: Whittaker & Co