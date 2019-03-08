Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A detached home close to top Harpenden schools

PUBLISHED: 09:13 08 October 2019

Townsend Lane, Harpenden. Picture: Whittaker & Co

Townsend Lane, Harpenden. Picture: Whittaker & Co

This rarely available 1950s-built detached family home is located in a prime central location on Townsend Lane.

There is a 100ft garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Whittaker & CoThere is a 100ft garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Whittaker & Co

Both the town centre and the station are close at hand, as well as an excellent selection of schools for all age groups, both state and private.

Internally, the property features three bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a dining room, a 29ft living room and two bathrooms.

To the rear is a wonderful 100ft mature and private garden, ideal for the growing family.

Additionally, there is a double length garage together with a private driveway.

The living room measures 29ft x 12ft. Picture: Whittaker & CoThe living room measures 29ft x 12ft. Picture: Whittaker & Co

The house has huge potential for extension subject to planning consents.

Property Facts

Townsend Lane, Harpenden

Patio doors lead out to the rear garden. Picture: Whittaker & CoPatio doors lead out to the rear garden. Picture: Whittaker & Co

£1,395,000

Whittaker & Co, 01582 761500, www.whittakerandco.co.uk

The dining room has a dual aspect. Picture: Whittaker & CoThe dining room has a dual aspect. Picture: Whittaker & Co

