Property Spotlight: A five bedroom family home in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 11:21 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 29 July 2019
Archant
Located in a peaceful residential cul-de-sac looking onto open space and trees, is this five bedroom detached family home with accommodation arranged over three floors.
On the ground floor there is a spacious living room leading into a generous open plan kitchen/diner with double doors onto the rear garden, an adjoining utility room and a separate study.
Doors from the large conservatory also open directly onto the rear garden.
On the upper floors, all bedrooms are well proportioned with the master bedroom enjoying an en suite bathroom; there is also a separate family bathroom.
Externally, the property benefits from a driveway providing extensive off street parking, a detached double garage and gardens that wrap around two sides of the property.
Parkland Drive is located close to Waitrose supermarket, the extensive green spaces of Verulamium Park and adjoining lakes, Prae Wood Primary School and St Columba's College.
Property Facts
Parkland Drive, St Albans
£1,150,000
You may also want to watch:
Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.com