Property Spotlight: A five bedroom family home in St Albans

Parkland Drive, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley Archant

Located in a peaceful residential cul-de-sac looking onto open space and trees, is this five bedroom detached family home with accommodation arranged over three floors.

A bright entrance hall leads into the open plan kitchen/diner. Picture: Bradford & Howley A bright entrance hall leads into the open plan kitchen/diner. Picture: Bradford & Howley

On the ground floor there is a spacious living room leading into a generous open plan kitchen/diner with double doors onto the rear garden, an adjoining utility room and a separate study.

Doors from the large conservatory also open directly onto the rear garden.

On the upper floors, all bedrooms are well proportioned with the master bedroom enjoying an en suite bathroom; there is also a separate family bathroom.

Externally, the property benefits from a driveway providing extensive off street parking, a detached double garage and gardens that wrap around two sides of the property.

Doors from the kitchen/diner open out to the rear garden. Picture: Bradford & Howley Doors from the kitchen/diner open out to the rear garden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Parkland Drive is located close to Waitrose supermarket, the extensive green spaces of Verulamium Park and adjoining lakes, Prae Wood Primary School and St Columba's College.

Property Facts

Parkland Drive, St Albans

Gardens wrap around two sides of the property. Picture: Bradford & Howley Gardens wrap around two sides of the property. Picture: Bradford & Howley

£1,150,000

Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.com