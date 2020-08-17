Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans.

This handsome property boasts over 2,000sq ft of accommodation arranged over three levels.

Smart bi-folding doors open onto the rear garden.

The ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, cloak/shower room, bay fronted lounge, dining room, kitchen/family room with integrated units and Smart bi-folding doors, plus a useful utility room.

On the first floor the principal bedroom is served by an en suite shower room and there are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The loft has been converted to provide a fifth bedroom and an additional bathroom. Externally, the driveway provides off road parking for several cars with side access to a generous rear garden with patio, lawn area and mature shrub borders.

This fantastic family home is perfectly placed for highly acclaimed Oakwood and Beaumont Schools and within 1.5 miles of the mainline railway station.

The decking at the bottom of the garden offers an ideal space for entertaining.

Property Facts

Beechwood Avenue

£1,100,000

One of the property's five bedrooms.

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

There is an additional bathroom in the loft.

There is an open plan kitchen/diner to the rear of the property.

There is a generous rear garden with patio, lawn area and mature shrub borders.