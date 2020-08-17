Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools
PUBLISHED: 08:42 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 17 August 2020
Jeremy Banks Photography
This handsome property boasts over 2,000sq ft of accommodation arranged over three levels.
The ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, cloak/shower room, bay fronted lounge, dining room, kitchen/family room with integrated units and Smart bi-folding doors, plus a useful utility room.
On the first floor the principal bedroom is served by an en suite shower room and there are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The loft has been converted to provide a fifth bedroom and an additional bathroom. Externally, the driveway provides off road parking for several cars with side access to a generous rear garden with patio, lawn area and mature shrub borders.
This fantastic family home is perfectly placed for highly acclaimed Oakwood and Beaumont Schools and within 1.5 miles of the mainline railway station.
Property Facts
Beechwood Avenue
£1,100,000
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk
