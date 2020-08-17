Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

PUBLISHED: 08:42 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 17 August 2020

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Jeremy Banks Photography

This handsome property boasts over 2,000sq ft of accommodation arranged over three levels.

Smart bi-folding doors open onto the rear garden. Picture: Collinson HallSmart bi-folding doors open onto the rear garden. Picture: Collinson Hall

The ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, cloak/shower room, bay fronted lounge, dining room, kitchen/family room with integrated units and Smart bi-folding doors, plus a useful utility room.

On the first floor the principal bedroom is served by an en suite shower room and there are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The loft has been converted to provide a fifth bedroom and an additional bathroom. Externally, the driveway provides off road parking for several cars with side access to a generous rear garden with patio, lawn area and mature shrub borders.

This fantastic family home is perfectly placed for highly acclaimed Oakwood and Beaumont Schools and within 1.5 miles of the mainline railway station.

The decking at the bottom of the garden offers an ideal space for entertaining. Picture: Collinson HallThe decking at the bottom of the garden offers an ideal space for entertaining. Picture: Collinson Hall

Property Facts

Beechwood Avenue

£1,100,000

One of the property's five bedrooms. Picture: Collinson HallOne of the property's five bedrooms. Picture: Collinson Hall

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

There is an additional bathroom in the loft. Picture: Collinson HallThere is an additional bathroom in the loft. Picture: Collinson Hall

You may also want to watch:

There is an open plan kitchen/diner to the rear of the property. Picture: Collinson HallThere is an open plan kitchen/diner to the rear of the property. Picture: Collinson Hall

There is a generous rear garden with patio, lawn area and mature shrub borders. Picture: Collinson HallThere is a generous rear garden with patio, lawn area and mature shrub borders. Picture: Collinson Hall

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Herts business COVID recovery funding secured for Wheathampstead holiday company

2by2 Holidays in Wheathampstead has been awarded funding to launch Auriel Holidays to tailor holidays to fit with ongoing travel restrictions Picture: 2by2

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Herts business COVID recovery funding secured for Wheathampstead holiday company

2by2 Holidays in Wheathampstead has been awarded funding to launch Auriel Holidays to tailor holidays to fit with ongoing travel restrictions Picture: 2by2

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

St Albans City start pre-season with five-goal win over Hashtag United

New signing Shaun Jeffers scored twice as St Albans City opened up pre-season with a win over Hashtag United. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY

Herts business COVID recovery funding secured for Wheathampstead holiday company

2by2 Holidays in Wheathampstead has been awarded funding to launch Auriel Holidays to tailor holidays to fit with ongoing travel restrictions Picture: 2by2

St Albans’ Mya, five, ditches stabilisers and takes on 5km charity cycle challenge

Mya Moore.

Bangladeshi delights to discover post-lockdown

Cha & Nasta in Hatfield Road, St Albans.