Property Spotlight: A five-bed family home on one of St Albans' most desirable roads

Woodstock Road North, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley Archant

Enjoying a large easterly plot on a highly regarded tree-lined road is this mock-Tudor five bedroom family home.

A unique feature of the rear garden is this brick-built folly. Picture: Bradford & Howley A unique feature of the rear garden is this brick-built folly. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The current owners have undertaken extensive building and remodelling work to create large living spaces arranged over three floors, extending to roughly 3,000 sq ft.

Accommodation briefly includes a living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, conservatory, garage, workshop and a WC on the ground floor.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a separate WC and playroom with recessed ceilings of 5ft in height.

Externally, the property has off road parking for four cars and a garage to the front.

There are Mediterranean-style plants to the rear garden's borders as well as a pond with filters and a large shed with power and light. Picture: Bradford & Howley There are Mediterranean-style plants to the rear garden's borders as well as a pond with filters and a large shed with power and light. Picture: Bradford & Howley

To the rear there is a beautifully presented garden that has been landscaped and stretches to roughly 150ft and includes a folly and an orchard.

Woodstock Road North is conveniently located in a sought after residential area within walking distance of St Albans City station and the city centre.

Outstanding schooling nearby includes both Beaumont and Verulam secondary schools.

The kitchen has an induction hob and extractor fan, built-in oven and microwave, built-in dishwasher, built-in fridge, wine cooler and warming drawer. Picture: Bradford & Howley The kitchen has an induction hob and extractor fan, built-in oven and microwave, built-in dishwasher, built-in fridge, wine cooler and warming drawer. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

Woodstock Road North, St Albans

£1,275,000

There is coving to the dining room's ceiling, plus a feature fireplace. Picture: Bradford & Howley There is coving to the dining room's ceiling, plus a feature fireplace. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Bradford & Howley, 01727 856999, www.bradfordandhowley.com

The living room has double glazed windows, a feature gas fireplace and coving to the ceiling. Picture: Bradford & Howley The living room has double glazed windows, a feature gas fireplace and coving to the ceiling. Picture: Bradford & Howley