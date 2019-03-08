Property Spotlight: A five-bed family home on one of St Albans' most desirable roads
PUBLISHED: 11:09 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 28 October 2019
Enjoying a large easterly plot on a highly regarded tree-lined road is this mock-Tudor five bedroom family home.
The current owners have undertaken extensive building and remodelling work to create large living spaces arranged over three floors, extending to roughly 3,000 sq ft.
Accommodation briefly includes a living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, conservatory, garage, workshop and a WC on the ground floor.
Upstairs are five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a separate WC and playroom with recessed ceilings of 5ft in height.
Externally, the property has off road parking for four cars and a garage to the front.
To the rear there is a beautifully presented garden that has been landscaped and stretches to roughly 150ft and includes a folly and an orchard.
Woodstock Road North is conveniently located in a sought after residential area within walking distance of St Albans City station and the city centre.
Outstanding schooling nearby includes both Beaumont and Verulam secondary schools.
Woodstock Road North, St Albans
£1,275,000
Bradford & Howley, 01727 856999, www.bradfordandhowley.com