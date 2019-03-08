Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A unique family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

PUBLISHED: 12:50 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 22 July 2019

Octagon House, Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Octagon House, Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Archant

This brand new five double bedroom home spans in excess of 2,600 sq ft over three floors.

The octagonal galleried landing allows for a bright and airy feel throughout. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe octagonal galleried landing allows for a bright and airy feel throughout. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Double doors lead to an elegant reception area where an octagonal galleried landing allows for a bright and airy feel.

Immediately from the reception area is the hub and heart of the home, a superb open plan kitchen/dining/family room which is spacious yet still allows for intimate living; this is the base from which to flow inside to outside via bi-folding doors.

Also on the ground floor is a separate living room, a study and a useful utility room.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite, and the stylish family bathroom. The master bedroom, plus dressing room and en suite can be found on the second floor.

The master bedroom, plus dressing room and en suite can be found on the second floor. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe master bedroom, plus dressing room and en suite can be found on the second floor. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Externally is a low maintenance rear garden with a large timber building which has been partitioned into two. To the front is a driveway providing off road parking for several cars.

Marshalswick Lane is a favoured address within the catchment of excellent schools, close to good local amenities, the mainline railway station and the city centre.

Property Facts

The unique view down from the master bedroom. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe unique view down from the master bedroom. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Octagon House, Marshalswick Lane, St Albans

Guide Price: £1,650,000

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 832383, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk

Double doors open into an elegant reception area. Picture: Cassidy & TateDouble doors open into an elegant reception area. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

You may also want to watch:

The open plan kitchen/dining/family room is at the heart of the home. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe open plan kitchen/dining/family room is at the heart of the home. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

The property has a low maintenance rear garden. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe property has a low maintenance rear garden. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

