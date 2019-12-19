A family home close to outstanding Harpenden schools

Roundwood Park, Harpenden.

This good sized family home is located within a sought-after residential area close to outstanding primary and secondary schools.

The kitchen comprises an excellent range of base and wall mounted fitted units with granite work surfaces.

Features include four bedrooms - one with an en suite shower room - a family bathroom, kitchen/breakfast/family room, study, living room, utility room, boot room, garage and cloakroom.

The kitchen boasts a stainless steel Smeg range oven with gas hob, built-in Miele fridge, underfloor heating and a central island incorporating a breakfast bar.

The house is set back from the road, with a shingle carriage driveway providing parking for several cars.

The south-west facing rear garden is fully enclosed and private. It is mainly laid to lawn and has a patio area, potting shed, further shed and greenhouse.

Doors from the kitchen/breakfast/family room lead out to the rear garden.

Property Facts

Roundwood Park, Harpenden

Guide price: £1,395,000

John Curtis, 01582 206258, www.johncurits.co.uk