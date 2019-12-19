Herts Advertiser Property

A family home close to outstanding Harpenden schools

PUBLISHED: 09:36 26 December 2019

Roundwood Park, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Roundwood Park, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

This good sized family home is located within a sought-after residential area close to outstanding primary and secondary schools.

The kitchen comprises an excellent range of base and wall mounted fitted units with granite work surfaces. Picture: John CurtisThe kitchen comprises an excellent range of base and wall mounted fitted units with granite work surfaces. Picture: John Curtis

Features include four bedrooms - one with an en suite shower room - a family bathroom, kitchen/breakfast/family room, study, living room, utility room, boot room, garage and cloakroom.

The kitchen boasts a stainless steel Smeg range oven with gas hob, built-in Miele fridge, underfloor heating and a central island incorporating a breakfast bar.

The house is set back from the road, with a shingle carriage driveway providing parking for several cars.

The south-west facing rear garden is fully enclosed and private. It is mainly laid to lawn and has a patio area, potting shed, further shed and greenhouse.

Doors from the kitchen/breakfast/family room lead out to the rear garden. Picture: John CurtisDoors from the kitchen/breakfast/family room lead out to the rear garden. Picture: John Curtis

Property Facts

Roundwood Park, Harpenden

Guide price: £1,395,000

John Curtis, 01582 206258, www.johncurits.co.uk

Doors from the living room also lead out to the garden. Picture: John CurtisDoors from the living room also lead out to the garden. Picture: John Curtis

