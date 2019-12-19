A family home close to outstanding Harpenden schools
This good sized family home is located within a sought-after residential area close to outstanding primary and secondary schools.
Features include four bedrooms - one with an en suite shower room - a family bathroom, kitchen/breakfast/family room, study, living room, utility room, boot room, garage and cloakroom.
The kitchen boasts a stainless steel Smeg range oven with gas hob, built-in Miele fridge, underfloor heating and a central island incorporating a breakfast bar.
The house is set back from the road, with a shingle carriage driveway providing parking for several cars.
The south-west facing rear garden is fully enclosed and private. It is mainly laid to lawn and has a patio area, potting shed, further shed and greenhouse.
Property Facts
Roundwood Park, Harpenden
Guide price: £1,395,000
John Curtis, 01582 206258, www.johncurits.co.uk