Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:25 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 01 June 2020
Archant
Situated close to the city centre, this striking property offers easy access to St Albans’ wide selection of pubs, shops and restaurants.
Converted from a 1920s factory, this unique mews-style home has some delightful features, including the vaulted ceiling in the living/dining room, original metal beams and a feature window from the master bedroom overlooking the reception.
The house is well-presented throughout and comprises a living/dining room, fitted kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and two bedrooms upstairs.
St Albans City station, with its fast one stop train link to London St Pancras International, is around 10 minutes from Watsons Walk on foot, while the thriving high street is also a short stroll away.
Property Facts
Watsons Walk, St Albans
£550,000
Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.