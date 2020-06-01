Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans.

Situated close to the city centre, this striking property offers easy access to St Albans’ wide selection of pubs, shops and restaurants.

The front door opens into this striking living area.

Converted from a 1920s factory, this unique mews-style home has some delightful features, including the vaulted ceiling in the living/dining room, original metal beams and a feature window from the master bedroom overlooking the reception.

The house is well-presented throughout and comprises a living/dining room, fitted kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and two bedrooms upstairs.

St Albans City station, with its fast one stop train link to London St Pancras International, is around 10 minutes from Watsons Walk on foot, while the thriving high street is also a short stroll away.

Access is at the side of the building.

Property Facts

Watsons Walk, St Albans

£550,000

Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk

Features include a vaulted ceiling in the living/dining room and original metal beams.

The kitchen opens onto the main reception area.

The reception area measures 18'8" x 19'11".

The second bedroom is also on the first floor.