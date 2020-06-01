Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:25 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 01 June 2020

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Archant

Situated close to the city centre, this striking property offers easy access to St Albans’ wide selection of pubs, shops and restaurants.

The front door opens into this striking living area. Picture: HamptonsThe front door opens into this striking living area. Picture: Hamptons

Converted from a 1920s factory, this unique mews-style home has some delightful features, including the vaulted ceiling in the living/dining room, original metal beams and a feature window from the master bedroom overlooking the reception.

The house is well-presented throughout and comprises a living/dining room, fitted kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and two bedrooms upstairs.

St Albans City station, with its fast one stop train link to London St Pancras International, is around 10 minutes from Watsons Walk on foot, while the thriving high street is also a short stroll away.

Access is at the side of the building. Picture: HamptonsAccess is at the side of the building. Picture: Hamptons

Property Facts

Watsons Walk, St Albans

£550,000

Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk

Features include a vaulted ceiling in the living/dining room and original metal beams. Picture: HamptonsFeatures include a vaulted ceiling in the living/dining room and original metal beams. Picture: Hamptons

You may also want to watch:

The kitchen opens onto the main reception area. Picture: HamptonsThe kitchen opens onto the main reception area. Picture: Hamptons

The reception area measures 18'8The reception area measures 18'8" x 19'11". Picture: Hamptons

The second bedroom is also on the first floor. Picture: HamptonsThe second bedroom is also on the first floor. Picture: Hamptons

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

St Albans runner warns of danger of metal sign at eye-level

Robert Bowen is extremely concerned that someone else will be injured by the sign. Picture: Matt Adams

First phase of Oaklands College redevelopment on target for autumn opening

The 3G pitch at the Oaklands College redevelopment.

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

Rennie Grove pays tribute to volunteers during Volunteers’ Week

Rennie Grove Hospice at Home nurses Kate Robertson and Mary Richardson say thank you to the hospice's volunteers.

Most Read

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

St Albans runner warns of danger of metal sign at eye-level

Robert Bowen is extremely concerned that someone else will be injured by the sign. Picture: Matt Adams

First phase of Oaklands College redevelopment on target for autumn opening

The 3G pitch at the Oaklands College redevelopment.

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

Rennie Grove pays tribute to volunteers during Volunteers’ Week

Rennie Grove Hospice at Home nurses Kate Robertson and Mary Richardson say thank you to the hospice's volunteers.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Outdoor youth work in Herts set to return as lockdown is eased

Young people will also be reminded of social distancing guidelines to help control the virus in their communities. Picture: HCC

St Columba’s College staff support the St Albans community during coronavirus lockdown

St Columba's College donated its safety goggles to the NHS.

Rennie Grove pays tribute to volunteers during Volunteers’ Week

Rennie Grove Hospice at Home nurses Kate Robertson and Mary Richardson say thank you to the hospice's volunteers.
Drive 24