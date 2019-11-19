Property Spotlight: A country house with substantial grounds, stables and paddocks in Hatfield

Leaside House, Mill Green, Hatfield. Picture: John Curtis Archant

This seven-bed country home is set in secluded grounds approaching four acres in this popular and convenient residential location.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home boasts its own piano room. Picture: John Curtis The home boasts its own piano room. Picture: John Curtis

The grounds are made up of formal gardens including a lake, stream, stable block and paddocks set amidst beautiful countryside.

Leaside House is a substantial property arranged over three floors including a self-contained 837 square foot studio apartment which could be let out for additional income or used for guests, an au pair or as a home office.

The ground floor boasts a large lounge/games room, piano room, dining room and a spacious kitchen/family/breakfast room.

The kitchen/family/breakfast room at Leaside House. Picture: John Curtis The kitchen/family/breakfast room at Leaside House. Picture: John Curtis

There is also an entertainment room and a drawing room with double doors that open onto the garden room which in turn opens onto the formal gardens.

The first floor comprises of a large bedroom with en suite bathroom, four further bedrooms and a family bathroom. On the second floor there are two large bedrooms which each have an en suite.

Leaside House is believed to have been part of the Hatfield House Estate. It was last rebuilt in the 1890s.

The grounds approach four acres. Picture: John Curtis The grounds approach four acres. Picture: John Curtis

Property Facts

Leaside House, Mill Green, Hatfield

The house boasts many character features. Picture: John Curtis The house boasts many character features. Picture: John Curtis

Offers over £3,000,000

John Curtis, 01582 839200, www.johncurtis.co.uk

One of the en suite bathrooms. Picture: John Curtis One of the en suite bathrooms. Picture: John Curtis

You may also want to watch:

The grounds include formal gardens, a lake, stream, stable block and paddocks. Picture: John Curtis The grounds include formal gardens, a lake, stream, stable block and paddocks. Picture: John Curtis