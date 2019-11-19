Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A country house with substantial grounds, stables and paddocks in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 12:14 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 19 November 2019

Leaside House, Mill Green, Hatfield. Picture: John Curtis

Leaside House, Mill Green, Hatfield. Picture: John Curtis

This seven-bed country home is set in secluded grounds approaching four acres in this popular and convenient residential location.

The home boasts its own piano room. Picture: John CurtisThe home boasts its own piano room. Picture: John Curtis

The grounds are made up of formal gardens including a lake, stream, stable block and paddocks set amidst beautiful countryside.

Leaside House is a substantial property arranged over three floors including a self-contained 837 square foot studio apartment which could be let out for additional income or used for guests, an au pair or as a home office.

The ground floor boasts a large lounge/games room, piano room, dining room and a spacious kitchen/family/breakfast room.

The kitchen/family/breakfast room at Leaside House. Picture: John CurtisThe kitchen/family/breakfast room at Leaside House. Picture: John Curtis

There is also an entertainment room and a drawing room with double doors that open onto the garden room which in turn opens onto the formal gardens.

The first floor comprises of a large bedroom with en suite bathroom, four further bedrooms and a family bathroom. On the second floor there are two large bedrooms which each have an en suite.

Leaside House is believed to have been part of the Hatfield House Estate. It was last rebuilt in the 1890s.

The grounds approach four acres. Picture: John CurtisThe grounds approach four acres. Picture: John Curtis

Property Facts

Leaside House, Mill Green, Hatfield

The house boasts many character features. Picture: John CurtisThe house boasts many character features. Picture: John Curtis

Offers over £3,000,000

John Curtis, 01582 839200, www.johncurtis.co.uk

One of the en suite bathrooms. Picture: John CurtisOne of the en suite bathrooms. Picture: John Curtis

The grounds include formal gardens, a lake, stream, stable block and paddocks. Picture: John CurtisThe grounds include formal gardens, a lake, stream, stable block and paddocks. Picture: John Curtis

The second floor houses two further bedrooms. Picture: John CurtisThe second floor houses two further bedrooms. Picture: John Curtis

