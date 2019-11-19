Property Spotlight: A country house with substantial grounds, stables and paddocks in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 12:14 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 19 November 2019
Archant
This seven-bed country home is set in secluded grounds approaching four acres in this popular and convenient residential location.
The grounds are made up of formal gardens including a lake, stream, stable block and paddocks set amidst beautiful countryside.
Leaside House is a substantial property arranged over three floors including a self-contained 837 square foot studio apartment which could be let out for additional income or used for guests, an au pair or as a home office.
The ground floor boasts a large lounge/games room, piano room, dining room and a spacious kitchen/family/breakfast room.
There is also an entertainment room and a drawing room with double doors that open onto the garden room which in turn opens onto the formal gardens.
The first floor comprises of a large bedroom with en suite bathroom, four further bedrooms and a family bathroom. On the second floor there are two large bedrooms which each have an en suite.
Leaside House is believed to have been part of the Hatfield House Estate. It was last rebuilt in the 1890s.
Property Facts
Leaside House, Mill Green, Hatfield
Offers over £3,000,000
John Curtis, 01582 839200, www.johncurtis.co.uk