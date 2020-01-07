Property Spotlight: A charming period property in St Albans

Grange Street, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley skm studio

Located in the sought-after Garden Fields conservation area is this wonderful bay fronted period home.

There is a bay window to the front of the property. Picture: Bradford & Howley There is a bay window to the front of the property. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Providing stylish accommodation arranged over three floors, the property benefits from a wealth of charm and character that carefully blends with contemporary living to create an impressive home.

On the ground floor there is a welcoming entrance hall and a bright and airy dual aspect living and dining room with feature fireplaces and a notable bay window to the front.

There is also a delightful kitchen to the rear, which overlooks the garden.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a spacious bathroom suite which enjoys a roll top bath, walk in shower and feature fireplace.

The mature south-west facing garden is a real feature of this city centre home. Picture: Bradford & Howley The mature south-west facing garden is a real feature of this city centre home. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The second floor provides a further bedroom, plus a cloakroom.

To the rear of the property there is a wonderful south-west facing garden with a decked area, ideal for summer entertaining with mature shrubs and plants and a storage shed.

The living dining room boasts wood effect flooring, feature fireplaces, stylish radiators and fitted shelving. Picture: Bradford & Howley The living dining room boasts wood effect flooring, feature fireplaces, stylish radiators and fitted shelving. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

Grange Street, St Albans

£740,000

Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.co.uk