Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A charming period property in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:25 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 07 January 2020

Grange Street, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Grange Street, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley

skm studio

Located in the sought-after Garden Fields conservation area is this wonderful bay fronted period home.

There is a bay window to the front of the property. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThere is a bay window to the front of the property. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Providing stylish accommodation arranged over three floors, the property benefits from a wealth of charm and character that carefully blends with contemporary living to create an impressive home.

On the ground floor there is a welcoming entrance hall and a bright and airy dual aspect living and dining room with feature fireplaces and a notable bay window to the front.

There is also a delightful kitchen to the rear, which overlooks the garden.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a spacious bathroom suite which enjoys a roll top bath, walk in shower and feature fireplace.

The mature south-west facing garden is a real feature of this city centre home. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThe mature south-west facing garden is a real feature of this city centre home. Picture: Bradford & Howley

You may also want to watch:

The second floor provides a further bedroom, plus a cloakroom.

To the rear of the property there is a wonderful south-west facing garden with a decked area, ideal for summer entertaining with mature shrubs and plants and a storage shed.

The living dining room boasts wood effect flooring, feature fireplaces, stylish radiators and fitted shelving. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThe living dining room boasts wood effect flooring, feature fireplaces, stylish radiators and fitted shelving. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

Grange Street, St Albans

£740,000

Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Woman describes ‘nightmare’ of finding windows smashed at St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Daughter of fatal crash victim demands changes to make Redbourn Road safer

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Polar Bear Plungers are praised for charity dip in aid of St Albans charities

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge - photo by Jo Smiley Hailey - https://photography.strikingplaces.com/polar-bear-plunge-st-albans/2020/

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Most Read

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Woman describes ‘nightmare’ of finding windows smashed at St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Daughter of fatal crash victim demands changes to make Redbourn Road safer

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Polar Bear Plungers are praised for charity dip in aid of St Albans charities

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge - photo by Jo Smiley Hailey - https://photography.strikingplaces.com/polar-bear-plunge-st-albans/2020/

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Sustainable St Albans receives 2019 Sustainability Award

Alison Crompton AECOM, Amanda Yorwerth (Chair of St Albans Sustainability Festival), Linda Shall and Gail Jackson (trustees of Sustainable St Albans); Danny Crew and Clare Norris (AECOM Green Office team).

Property Spotlight: A charming period property in St Albans

Grange Street, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Rug Maker to the Queen celebrates 30 years in St Albans

Julian Blair and Richard Mathias outside Rug Maker.

Above average sunshine and high temperatures in St Albans and Harpenden in 2019

Rothamsted Research, which collates Harpenden's weather data. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists