Property Spotlight: A charming period property in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:25 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 07 January 2020
skm studio
Located in the sought-after Garden Fields conservation area is this wonderful bay fronted period home.
Providing stylish accommodation arranged over three floors, the property benefits from a wealth of charm and character that carefully blends with contemporary living to create an impressive home.
On the ground floor there is a welcoming entrance hall and a bright and airy dual aspect living and dining room with feature fireplaces and a notable bay window to the front.
There is also a delightful kitchen to the rear, which overlooks the garden.
On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a spacious bathroom suite which enjoys a roll top bath, walk in shower and feature fireplace.
You may also want to watch:
The second floor provides a further bedroom, plus a cloakroom.
To the rear of the property there is a wonderful south-west facing garden with a decked area, ideal for summer entertaining with mature shrubs and plants and a storage shed.
Property Facts
Grange Street, St Albans
£740,000
Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.co.uk