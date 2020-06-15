Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood Archant

Riverside Barn is located in an exclusive countryside setting on a private road close to St Albans and Harpenden.

The garden offers a tranquil and spacious setting to relax in, with rolling fields and paddocks beyond. Picture: Northwood The garden offers a tranquil and spacious setting to relax in, with rolling fields and paddocks beyond. Picture: Northwood

This is no ordinary home: 3,740 sq ft of barn has been converted to the highest of standards by CP Scharff (in association with DCA Architects), a multi award-winning developer with an incredible eye for detail.

Every aspect of this property has been carefully considered and no expense spared, from door and window frames made of high quality Schuco aluminium and external wooden cladding made of highly durable Australian-grown Abodo wood, through to sumptuous American black walnut wood flooring.

Each bathroom and en suite in this five-bed home has also been carefully designed with its own personality.

Further features include a ‘floating’ staircase, landscaped grounds, fully zoned underfloor heating and an integrated sound/speaker system.

The spectacular 'floating' staircase is a breathtaking centrepiece of the property. Picture: Northwood The spectacular 'floating' staircase is a breathtaking centrepiece of the property. Picture: Northwood

Property Facts

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans

£2,250,000

Stepping up to the first floor the staircase bears left and right, with glass balustrading on both sides creating a real sense of space and grandeur. Picture: Northwood Stepping up to the first floor the staircase bears left and right, with glass balustrading on both sides creating a real sense of space and grandeur. Picture: Northwood

Northwood, 01727 734550, www.northwooduk.com

A feature of the spacious living room is the Stovax multi-fuel burner with Brazilian Cosmic black granite surround. Picture: Northwood A feature of the spacious living room is the Stovax multi-fuel burner with Brazilian Cosmic black granite surround. Picture: Northwood

This striking 3,740 sq ft home has been designed for modern living. Picture: Northwoods This striking 3,740 sq ft home has been designed for modern living. Picture: Northwoods