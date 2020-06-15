Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 09:51 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 15 June 2020

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Riverside Barn is located in an exclusive countryside setting on a private road close to St Albans and Harpenden.

The garden offers a tranquil and spacious setting to relax in, with rolling fields and paddocks beyond. Picture: NorthwoodThe garden offers a tranquil and spacious setting to relax in, with rolling fields and paddocks beyond. Picture: Northwood

This is no ordinary home: 3,740 sq ft of barn has been converted to the highest of standards by CP Scharff (in association with DCA Architects), a multi award-winning developer with an incredible eye for detail.

Every aspect of this property has been carefully considered and no expense spared, from door and window frames made of high quality Schuco aluminium and external wooden cladding made of highly durable Australian-grown Abodo wood, through to sumptuous American black walnut wood flooring.

Each bathroom and en suite in this five-bed home has also been carefully designed with its own personality.

Further features include a ‘floating’ staircase, landscaped grounds, fully zoned underfloor heating and an integrated sound/speaker system.

The spectacular 'floating' staircase is a breathtaking centrepiece of the property. Picture: NorthwoodThe spectacular 'floating' staircase is a breathtaking centrepiece of the property. Picture: Northwood

Property Facts

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans

£2,250,000

Stepping up to the first floor the staircase bears left and right, with glass balustrading on both sides creating a real sense of space and grandeur. Picture: NorthwoodStepping up to the first floor the staircase bears left and right, with glass balustrading on both sides creating a real sense of space and grandeur. Picture: Northwood

Northwood, 01727 734550, www.northwooduk.com

A feature of the spacious living room is the Stovax multi-fuel burner with Brazilian Cosmic black granite surround. Picture: NorthwoodA feature of the spacious living room is the Stovax multi-fuel burner with Brazilian Cosmic black granite surround. Picture: Northwood

This striking 3,740 sq ft home has been designed for modern living. Picture: NorthwoodsThis striking 3,740 sq ft home has been designed for modern living. Picture: Northwoods

Two St Albans boys clean up park

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Anxiety mounts for St Albans couple fearing Grenfell-style cladding

Chris and Lisa Rogers have raised concerns over the cladding on their building, Opus House. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

St Albans family of brutally attacked man seek answers

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

#BlackLivesMatter protest reaches St Albans' Verulamium Park

The St Albans Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Claire Connold.

