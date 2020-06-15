Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 09:51 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 15 June 2020
Riverside Barn is located in an exclusive countryside setting on a private road close to St Albans and Harpenden.
This is no ordinary home: 3,740 sq ft of barn has been converted to the highest of standards by CP Scharff (in association with DCA Architects), a multi award-winning developer with an incredible eye for detail.
Every aspect of this property has been carefully considered and no expense spared, from door and window frames made of high quality Schuco aluminium and external wooden cladding made of highly durable Australian-grown Abodo wood, through to sumptuous American black walnut wood flooring.
Each bathroom and en suite in this five-bed home has also been carefully designed with its own personality.
Further features include a ‘floating’ staircase, landscaped grounds, fully zoned underfloor heating and an integrated sound/speaker system.
Property Facts
Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans
£2,250,000
Northwood, 01727 734550, www.northwooduk.com
