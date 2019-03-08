Property Spotlight: A barn conversion with views over Redbourn golf course

The Beeches, Harpendenbury, Redbourn. Picture: Savills Archant

This stunning barn conversion has been remodeled and refurbished to an extremely high standard by the current owners, offering bright and airy spaces along with open plan living.

The stylish kitchen benefits from bi-folding doors to the large and well-landscaped rear garden. Picture: Savills The stylish kitchen benefits from bi-folding doors to the large and well-landscaped rear garden. Picture: Savills

The front door leads to an open plan living space which incorporates a spacious dining and living area along with the stylish kitchen, all of which benefit from bi-folding doors to the large and well-landscaped rear garden.

There are three double bedrooms, two of which have en suite shower rooms with a further family bathroom.

Externally to the front is an abundance of off street parking and amazing views over Redbourn Golf Club.

There is potential to enlarge the property at the rear with a single story extension, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Harpendenbury is a small hamlet on the outskirts of Harpenden and Redbourn. Picture: Savills Harpendenbury is a small hamlet on the outskirts of Harpenden and Redbourn. Picture: Savills

The property has its own water and waste supply, cost effective LPG gas as well as solar panels which generate an income for the existing owners.

Harpendenbury is a small hamlet on the outskirts of Redbourn.

Harpenden, with its mainline railway services to London St Pancras, is just four miles away.

The property enjoys amazing views over Redbourn Golf Club. Picture: Savills The property enjoys amazing views over Redbourn Golf Club. Picture: Savills

Property Facts

The Beeches, Harpendenbury, Redbourn

Guide price: £875,000

The front door leads to an open plan living space. Picture: Savills The front door leads to an open plan living space. Picture: Savills

Savills, 01582 465 000, www.savills.com