Small but perfectly formed: 6 alternatives to traditional Christmas trees

1. A Nordic rope ladder hanging Xmas tree makes for a minimalist yet rustic alternative to the Christmas classic. Picture: notonthehighstreet.com/PA Archant

Hannah Stephenson shares some dinky options for space-starved homes - or anyone who can’t face the faff of a full-size tree.

2. These mini letterbox trees can be planted in the garden after Christmas. Picture: Bloom & Wild/PA 2. These mini letterbox trees can be planted in the garden after Christmas. Picture: Bloom & Wild/PA

Can’t fit a big Christmas tree into your home, but still want something natural-looking to replace it?

Well, good news. There are wall hangings, houseplants and smaller potted trees that’ll do the job nicely and bring some festive sparkle into your home.

3. A trio of frosted trees fits perfectly on a window sill. Picture: Marks and Spencer/PA. 3. A trio of frosted trees fits perfectly on a window sill. Picture: Marks and Spencer/PA.

So, what are the options?

1. Nordic Rope Ladder Hanging Christmas Tree, £20, notonthehighstreet.com

4. Houseplants are another way of bringing festive greenery into the home. Picture: Wyevale Garden Centres/PA 4. Houseplants are another way of bringing festive greenery into the home. Picture: Wyevale Garden Centres/PA

A minimalist yet rustic alternative to the classic Christmas tree, this hanging tree is only 80cm tall and can be tucked up neatly against a wall. Add baubles of your choice and drape it with fairy lights to bring it to life. A great choice for those with very tight space to work with, anyone who can’t ‘cope’ with pine needles - or to decorate other areas of the home.

The wooden slats are rounded natural twigs from the bayur tree, making all of these unique.

5. Terrariums have become the must-have addition to living areas. Picture: Crocus/PA 5. Terrariums have become the must-have addition to living areas. Picture: Crocus/PA

2. Mini Letterbox Christmas Tree, from £32, BloomAndWild.com

A survey commissioned by Bloom & Wild found that people are downsizing their trees in a bid to cut down on costs and needle dropping - with 79 per cent of those quizzed saying they’re opting for a smaller tree this year, while 65 per cent of Millennials will be buying a cheaper option, without sacrificing the ‘Instagram-worthy’ tradition of buying one completely.

6. Eco-friendly gardeners may prefer a smaller version of the traditional Christmas tree, such as this potted blue spruce. Picture: Wyevale Garden Centres/PA 6. Eco-friendly gardeners may prefer a smaller version of the traditional Christmas tree, such as this potted blue spruce. Picture: Wyevale Garden Centres/PA

Their mini letterbox trees, which are real and rooted, arrive with decorations, lights and a pop-up pot in a letterbox-fitting box, and can be planted in the garden after Christmas.

3. Mini Christmas Tree Trio, £25, Marks and Spencer

If you only have space to spare on your windowsill, this trio of frosted mini trees, in winter embossed tin containers, would make a classy edition. You’ll ideally need to place them in a cool position with some natural light and, while they’re fine kept indoors for a few weeks, after that you’ll need to move them outdoors if you want them to survive, and plant them either in a patio container or the garden. Once you’ve done that, they should continue to thrive (you’ll want to make sure the compost never totally dries out but don’t let the tree get waterlogged either, and adding some plant food to their water between late spring and early autumn is advised).

4. Houseplants (Luxury Basket £30), Wyevale Garden Centres

Who says it has to be a Christmas tree? There are other ways to bring some festive greenery into the home, including houseplants. If you have the space, consider gathering some houseplants together, with some white specimens, such as orchids and lilies, to create a ‘frosted’ look. You could also go for a red and green arrangement to give a room a traditional festive feel, and go as big or small as you like.

5. Plant Terrarium, £66.99, crocus.co.uk

Terrariums have become the must-have addition to living areas, and if you haven’t the space for a tree then you could consider planting a feast of festive plants in one of these glass enclosures instead, which should keep going beyond New Year.

Once you’ve had enough of them, you can easily change the style by swapping in new plants next year. This one’s produced from sheet glass and brass, with an antique bronze finish.

6. Pot-grown Tree, from £20, Wyevale Garden Centres

Eco-friendly gardeners may prefer a smaller version of the traditional Christmas tree. They can look superb - and this one is pot-grown, so can be planted in the garden afterwards.