Property Spotlight: A luxurious £3.5m home in Harpenden

The Hammonds, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis Archant

Cavendish House was constructed approximately two years ago by Oakbridge Homes, and has since been further enhanced to a very high specification by the present owner.

An extensive terrace area to the rear of the property provides unspoilt views over farmland and Harpenden Golf Club. Picture: John Curtis An extensive terrace area to the rear of the property provides unspoilt views over farmland and Harpenden Golf Club. Picture: John Curtis

Approached via private gates, the property sits on 0.32 of an acre, with a west-facing garden and views towards Harpenden Golf Club.

The accommodation extends to around 7,200 sq ft, providing features including a beautifully designed open plan kitchen, with a breakfast room leading on to the family room, all of which overlook the landscaped gardens.

The property boasts six bedrooms, including a master suite accommodating his and hers dressing rooms and en suites.

An extensive lower ground floor houses leisure facilities including a large fitness room with separate sauna and steam room, a home theatre and chilled cellar with bespoke wine storage.

A fully fitted walnut kitchen enjoys superb views to the rear. Picture: John Curtis A fully fitted walnut kitchen enjoys superb views to the rear. Picture: John Curtis

To the front, electric wrought iron gates complete with video entry system open into an extensive block paved driveway providing generous parking and access to the triple garage.

The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped, providing an extensive terrace area.

Property Facts

There is a chilled cellar with bespoke wine storage on the lower ground floor. Picture: John Curtis There is a chilled cellar with bespoke wine storage on the lower ground floor. Picture: John Curtis

Guide price: £3.5m

The Hammonds, Harpenden

John Curtis, 01582 764471, www.johncurtis.co.uk