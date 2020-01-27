Property Spotlight: A luxurious £3.5m home in Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 11:20 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 27 January 2020
Cavendish House was constructed approximately two years ago by Oakbridge Homes, and has since been further enhanced to a very high specification by the present owner.
Approached via private gates, the property sits on 0.32 of an acre, with a west-facing garden and views towards Harpenden Golf Club.
The accommodation extends to around 7,200 sq ft, providing features including a beautifully designed open plan kitchen, with a breakfast room leading on to the family room, all of which overlook the landscaped gardens.
The property boasts six bedrooms, including a master suite accommodating his and hers dressing rooms and en suites.
An extensive lower ground floor houses leisure facilities including a large fitness room with separate sauna and steam room, a home theatre and chilled cellar with bespoke wine storage.
To the front, electric wrought iron gates complete with video entry system open into an extensive block paved driveway providing generous parking and access to the triple garage.
The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped, providing an extensive terrace area.
Property Facts
Guide price: £3.5m
The Hammonds, Harpenden
