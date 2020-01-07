Advanced search

Gallery

Zoo Watch: Animals stand up and be counted for annual Whipsnade Zoo stock take

PUBLISHED: 17:18 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 07 January 2020

Ring tailed lemurs will be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Ring tailed lemurs will be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

TONY MARGIOCCHI

The animals are coming in two by two as zookeepers undertake the mammoth task of counting more than 2,000 animals who live at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

Rhino mum Behan and her calf Zhiwa will be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony MargiocchiRhino mum Behan and her calf Zhiwa will be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Whipsnade is the UK's largest zoo and is home to around 2,500 animals. Zookeepers will count all creatures great and small from lemurs to giraffes, as well as fast-moving vampire crabs and Madagascan hissing cockroaches.

In 2019, the zoo saw the birth of two wolverine kits, a reticulated giraffe called Khari and the zoo's 15th greater one-horned rhino - all of whom will be added to the census.

Zookeepers will also need to tally up each individual from eight different species of deer and the 80 species of fish in the zoo's new aquarium, which opened last summer.

Keeper Thomas Maunders was tasked with counting the newly-arrived mangarahara cichlids (a species of fish from Northern Madagascar) in the aquarium, while Ben Matthews took stock of the four-strong rhino herd, including one-month-old calf Zhiwa.

Khari the giraffe calf is one of the animals to be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony MargiocchiKhari the giraffe calf is one of the animals to be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

The zoo's animal manager Matthew Webb said: "Today marks the start of the annual stock take, where we make sure every animal is recorded as part of our official zoo license requirements.

"We'll also share the information with other zoos around the world, as the numbers are used to plan the conservation breeding programmes for endangered species. It's a really important task and one that takes at least a week to complete.

"For some animals it's as easy as one, two, three, but for others it's a little more tricky: our aquarium keepers take still images of the tanks so they don't count the same fish twice, while our invertebrate team sometimes 'cheat' - counting tiny animals like our vampire crabs as one colony."

The information is shared with other zoos around the world via a database called ZIMS (Zoological Information Management System), where it is used to help manage the worldwide conservation breeding programmes for endangered animals.

Khari the giraffe calf is one of the animals to be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony MargiocchiKhari the giraffe calf is one of the animals to be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Keeper Thomas Maunders is counting fish in the aquarium as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony MargiocchiKeeper Thomas Maunders is counting fish in the aquarium as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

You may also want to watch:

Vampire crabs will be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take, despite their small size. Picture: Tony MargiocchiVampire crabs will be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take, despite their small size. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Keeper Thomas Maunders is counting fish in the aquarium as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony MargiocchiKeeper Thomas Maunders is counting fish in the aquarium as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Zookeepers are counting fish in the aquarium as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony MargiocchiZookeepers are counting fish in the aquarium as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Ring tailed lemurs will be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony MargiocchiRing tailed lemurs will be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Most Read

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Woman describes ‘nightmare’ of finding windows smashed at St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Daughter of fatal crash victim demands changes to make Redbourn Road safer

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Polar Bear Plungers are praised for charity dip in aid of St Albans charities

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge - photo by Jo Smiley Hailey - https://photography.strikingplaces.com/polar-bear-plunge-st-albans/2020/

Most Read

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Woman describes ‘nightmare’ of finding windows smashed at St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Daughter of fatal crash victim demands changes to make Redbourn Road safer

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Polar Bear Plungers are praised for charity dip in aid of St Albans charities

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge - photo by Jo Smiley Hailey - https://photography.strikingplaces.com/polar-bear-plunge-st-albans/2020/

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Zoo Watch: Animals stand up and be counted for annual Whipsnade Zoo stock take

Ring tailed lemurs will be counted as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's annual stock-take. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Spurs legend Glenn Hoddle coming to St Albans

An Evening with Glenn Hoddle takes place at The Alban Arena in St Albans on Thursday, January 16,

Back to Bacharach coming back to St Albans

Back to Bacharach will celebrate the music of Burt Bacharach at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Enjoy One Night of Queen in St Albans

One Night of Queen can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Alissa Behn

Extinction Rebellion litter pick in St Albans to help tackle climate crisis

Extinction Rebellion is picking up litter along the Alban Way in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists