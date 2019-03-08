Zoo Watch: Get jitters with the critters at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL Archant

Adventurous families looking for Halloween fun may want to consider Boo at the Zoo, the special October half-term event from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo - if they dare!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

rom Saturday, October 19 to Thursday, October 31, the zoo's animals and visitors will be celebrating all things spooky.

Fearless families can head to Ghoul School, where they can create devilishly delicious treats for the animals to enjoy, as well as making creepy crafts and menacing masks.

They can also carve their own petrifying pumpkins, as well as transform into black cats, spiders and other Halloween creatures with the help of the zoo's fearsome face painters.

There will also be terrifying talks, devilish demonstrations and a chance for children to match animals to their foul creations in the game 'Poo at the Zoo'.

Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

Courageous kids can get behind the wheel of a mini safari car to drive their way through the Extinct Species Graveyard and see if they can race to the end before another species becomes under threat.

At the end of each day, children can boogie away their last drops of energy disco dancing at the Pumpkin Party, and then settle down for a monstrously good tale at Boo at the Zoo story time.

Tickets can be booked online at www.zsl.org

Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

You may also want to watch:

Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL