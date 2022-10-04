Celebrities including Dame Twiggy Lawson and McFly star Dougie Poynter have designed T-shirts to help ZSL London and Whipsnade Zoos.

Dame Twiggy Lawson wearing her ZSL Celebri-tee at ZSL London Zoo. - Credit: ZSL

International conservation charity ZSL has launched its first charity T-shirt collection, designed by a team of animal-loving celebrity supporters, to help put a full stop to animal extinction.

Launching today, on World Animal Day (Tuesday, October 4), the limited-edition ‘Full Stop’ collection is available now from ZSL’s online store – shop.zsl.org – as well as at both ZSL London and Whipsnade Zoos, starting from £15.

Dame Twiggy Lawson wearing her ZSL Celebri-tee at ZSL London Zoo - Credit: ZSL

Designed by ZSL celebrity supporters Lorraine Kelly, Dougie Poynter, Dame Twiggy Lawson and Steve Backshall, the collection puts nature at the heart of its wildlife designs and features Humboldt penguins, Sumatran tigers and big-headed turtles –species threatened in the wild and part of important global breeding programmes at the charity’s two world-famous conservation zoos.

The exclusive T-shirt collection – available in both adult and children’s sizes – features four designs connected in theme by an oversized full stop, which the celeb designers each used to encase their own unique drawings.

Dame Twiggy Lawson wearing her ZSL Celebri-tee at ZSL London Zoo - Credit: ZSL

Iconic model, actress and singer Dame Twiggy Lawson said: “I wanted to highlight some of the most threatened species facing extinction today, from Critically Endangered Sumatran tigers to Endangered Asian elephants – species that ZSL is working so hard to conserve.

“I worked with my daughter Carly, who is a designer, on the T-shirt design.

ZSL Celebri-tee by Dame Twiggy Lawson - Credit: ZSL

"Now animal lovers can show their support for the international conservation charity's work by buying and wearing their own 'full stop top'.

"Carly and I loved designing it and we can't wait to see people wearing it!"

Lorraine Kelly at Penguin Beach ZSL London Zoo, wearing her Celebri-tee - Credit: ZSL

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly was inspired by her namesake, London Zoo penguin ‘Lorraine’, to create her T-shirt art.

“I loved being part of this new T-shirt collection, which has such an important purpose – to help put a full stop to extinction,” said Lorraine.

ZSL Celebri-tee designed by Lorraine Kelly - Credit: ZSL

“Buying one of the T-shirts is a great way to support the international conservation charity ZSL, their vital conservation work and the animals they take such great care of at both London and Whipsnade Zoo."

Lorraine added: “Obviously, I had to feature a penguin, as I love them so much that London Zoo famously named one after me in 2014. I’ve come back to see Lorraine as often as I can ever since.”

ZSL T-shirt designer Steve Backshall - Credit: Supplied by ZSL

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall made sure his favourite animal, the chameleon, was centre stage in his colourful design.

ZSL Celebri-tee by Steve Backshall - Credit: ZSL

McFly bassist Dougie Poynter also went wild for reptiles with his design, which features London Zoo’s Komodo dragon Ganas, alongside an endangered big-headed turtle and Critically Endangered Mangshan pit viper.

McFly's Dougie Poynter takes part in The Komodo Dragon Experience at ZSL London Zoo. - Credit: ZSL

ZSL Celebri-tee designed by Dougie Poynter - Credit: ZSL

Retailing at £15 (children’s) and £25 (adults), and available in sizes XS-XXL and from ages 3-4 years to 11-12, each T-shirt sale supports ZSL’s vital work for wildlife.

Lee Duffy, head of commercial at ZSL London Zoo, said: “With a million species under threat of extinction from habitat loss, poaching and climate change, now more than ever, the natural world needs our help.

McFly's Dougie Poynter meets ZSL London Zoo's dragon during The Komodo Dragon Experience - Credit: ZSL

“ZSL’s new limited-edition collection of sustainably sourced celebri-tees has been inspired by the incredible wildlife we live alongside, with every T-shirt purchased supporting international conservation charity ZSL’s vital work putting a stop to extinction – so for shopping with a conscience this autumn, look no further than the ZSL online shop.”

ZSL’s charity T-shirt collection is available online at the ZSL store, as well as at ZSL London and Whipsnade Zoos.

Head to shop.zsl.org/celebri-tees to see the full range and help ZSL put a stop to extinction.