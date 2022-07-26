News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Fitness guru to donate clothing profits to CrossFit St Albans after blaze

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:28 PM July 26, 2022
Profits from Zack George's limited Team Silverback x MP clothing collaboration will go towards CrossFit St Albans

Profits from Zack George's limited Team Silverback x MP clothing collaboration will go towards CrossFit St Albans - Credit: Zack George

A Men's Health cover star and social media influencer is urging fans to support CrossFit St Albans after it burnt down in a blaze.

The gym, which belonged to Ben Stacey, was gutted during a large fire in Orient Close which broke out at around 11am on Monday, July 25.

A car workshop and a row of commercial units measuring 150x30 metres were damaged.

To help the CrossFit St Albans gym recover, Zack George is donating all the profits from his clothing collaboration with MP Activewear to Ben Stacey's firm.

Zack said: "Calling all of the GB CrossFit community.

"As many of you may have seen, CrossFit St Albans gym has burnt down in a terrible fire which is extremely sad to hear.

"This is a time where we need to pull together to help them as much as possible.

"All my profits from my new limited Team Silverback range I shall be donating to CrossFit St Albans."

A plume of smoke rises over St Albans shortly after 11am on Monday, July 25

A plume of smoke rises over St Albans shortly after 11am on Monday, July 25 - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Profits from Zack George's limited Team Silverback x MP collaboration will go towards rebuilding CrossFit St Albans

Profits from Zack George's limited Team Silverback x MP collaboration will go towards rebuilding the CrossFit St Albans business - Credit: Zack George

He urged fans to buy the t-shirts in support of CrossFit St Albans to show "how powerful the UK community is".

The clothing collection is Zack's third collaboration with MP Activewear.

Zack himself owns a CrossFit affiliate gym - CrossFit BFG in Langham Road, Leicester.

The St Albans affiliate gym has been open for nine years.

In a statement, Ben Stacey said: "Our CrossFit community gym burned down yesterday.

"All of our equipment and our home for the last nine years is gone.

"Any donation, however small will help support the livelihood of our coaches and rebuild CrossFit St Albans."

He has launched a GoFundMe to help recover some of the cost: https://bit.ly/3OzwtcP

Ben had already raised more than £12,000 within the first 16 hours of his fundraiser being open.

The Orient Close, St Albans fire as viewed from the Hertfordshire village of Napsbury

The Orient Close, St Albans fire as viewed from the Hertfordshire village of Napsbury - Credit: Sam Greenwood

Zack George: "This is a time where we need to pull together to help CrossFit St Albans as much as possible"

Zack George: "This is a time where we need to pull together to help CrossFit St Albans as much as possible" - Credit: Zack George

Monday's fire was attended by 12 fire engines from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, along with an aerial ladder platform and a control unit.

A fire service spokesperson said the fire was brought under control by 6.43pm.

For part of the day, the A1081 London Road was shut between London Colney and the city centre while crews dealt with the incident.

A sign-up is open to find out more about Zack George's Team Silverback x MP collection: https://www.zackgeorge.com/

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Charity News
St Albans News
London Colney News

