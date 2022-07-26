Fitness guru to donate clothing profits to CrossFit St Albans after blaze
- Credit: Zack George
A Men's Health cover star and social media influencer is urging fans to support CrossFit St Albans after it burnt down in a blaze.
The gym, which belonged to Ben Stacey, was gutted during a large fire in Orient Close which broke out at around 11am on Monday, July 25.
A car workshop and a row of commercial units measuring 150x30 metres were damaged.
To help the CrossFit St Albans gym recover, Zack George is donating all the profits from his clothing collaboration with MP Activewear to Ben Stacey's firm.
Zack said: "Calling all of the GB CrossFit community.
"As many of you may have seen, CrossFit St Albans gym has burnt down in a terrible fire which is extremely sad to hear.
"This is a time where we need to pull together to help them as much as possible.
"All my profits from my new limited Team Silverback range I shall be donating to CrossFit St Albans."
He urged fans to buy the t-shirts in support of CrossFit St Albans to show "how powerful the UK community is".
The clothing collection is Zack's third collaboration with MP Activewear.
Zack himself owns a CrossFit affiliate gym - CrossFit BFG in Langham Road, Leicester.
The St Albans affiliate gym has been open for nine years.
In a statement, Ben Stacey said: "Our CrossFit community gym burned down yesterday.
"All of our equipment and our home for the last nine years is gone.
Most Read
- 1 Car workshop and row of commercial units ablaze in St Albans
- 2 Multiple fire crews at scene of St Albans blaze as smoke pictured over city
- 3 Businesses gutted after serious St Albans blaze
- 4 Masked men stealing wheels from St Albans car park
- 5 'Remember when all this was fields?' Massive development proposed for north-west Harpenden
- 6 Area Guide: The upmarket Hertfordshire town of Harpenden
- 7 232 St Albans homes sold for over £1m in past year
- 8 Warning about rise in 'dippings' in St Albans city centre
- 9 Fond farewell to St Albans community stalwarts as they retire to the coast
- 10 Homes for Ukraine initiative hits barriers in Harpenden
"Any donation, however small will help support the livelihood of our coaches and rebuild CrossFit St Albans."
He has launched a GoFundMe to help recover some of the cost: https://bit.ly/3OzwtcP
Ben had already raised more than £12,000 within the first 16 hours of his fundraiser being open.
Monday's fire was attended by 12 fire engines from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, along with an aerial ladder platform and a control unit.
A fire service spokesperson said the fire was brought under control by 6.43pm.
For part of the day, the A1081 London Road was shut between London Colney and the city centre while crews dealt with the incident.
A sign-up is open to find out more about Zack George's Team Silverback x MP collection: https://www.zackgeorge.com/