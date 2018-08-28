Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Years’ Eve

Police were called to reports of young people behaving badly in Harpenden. Archant

Young people were reported to police on New Years’ Eve for smashing a bottle and setting off fireworks in Harpenden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 9.30pm on Monday, December 31 to reports of four youths behaving in an antisocial manner in Bewdley Close.

The youths were said to have smashed a glass bottle in the road before leaving the area and then returning and setting off fireworks in Parver Close park.

Officers attended and searched the area but could not find the youths.