Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Years’ Eve
PUBLISHED: 16:05 02 January 2019
Archant
Young people were reported to police on New Years’ Eve for smashing a bottle and setting off fireworks in Harpenden.
Police were called at 9.30pm on Monday, December 31 to reports of four youths behaving in an antisocial manner in Bewdley Close.
The youths were said to have smashed a glass bottle in the road before leaving the area and then returning and setting off fireworks in Parver Close park.
Officers attended and searched the area but could not find the youths.