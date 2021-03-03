News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Lockdown a year on: what are your hopes for the future?

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 9:25 AM March 3, 2021   
The empty streeys of St Albans during the first lockdown. Picture: Monir Ali umamistories.co.uk

The empty streeys of St Albans during the first lockdown. Picture: Monir Ali umamistories.co.uk - Credit: Pictures by Zain Ali Photography

It is now almost a whole year since the first lockdown began. We can look back. We have looked back. And we will still continue to reflect on all that has happened during the last 12 months. 

However, we want to create a community project with you, our readers, that is a celebration of our determination and an insight into the way we have changed for the better, perhaps, as a result of the pandemic.

"This Time Next Year" is your opportunity to be part of something special. They say that HOPE stands for 'hold on, pain ends' and we believe that to be true. 

Please contact us with any art, photos, letters, poetry or short stories: your response to "This Time Next Year" - your hopes, your dreams and your ambitions for the future. Where do you see yourself in March 2022, and what will you hope to have achieved in the next 12 months?

Email hertsad@archant.co.uk using the header This Time Next Year before March 19.

