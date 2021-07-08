Hundreds of young musicians perform in week of concerts

Published: 2:27 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 2:50 PM July 8, 2021

More than two hundred young musicians from St Albans and Harpenden joined together to perform for friends and family this week.

The socially distanced concert is taking place on Friday July 9 at St Albans Music School in High Oaks, and will see some of their youngest players perform for the first time.

The concert is taking place outdoors at the music centre's site at Townsend School, and will feature Key Stage 2 pupils who only recently started learning a brass or woodwind instrument.

Members of Vanguard Jazz rehearsing in lockdown. - Credit: St Albans Music School

It is the culmination of a whole week of other performances, including 75 children performing music from memory on violin and viola, including the world premiere of Thomas Gregory's latest publication from his Vamoosh series.

Tuesday's ukulele and strings concert proved a struggle when all three conductors were unable to attend because they were self-isolating, so they recorded videos of themselves conducting the pieces at home, prompting the biggest cheer of the week at the end of the performance.

Parent Ann Rogers, whose children Alex and Henry play the ukulele, said: "What an amazing achievement the concert was! It was incredible that they managed to pull it off despite the staff and pupil isolation.

"The children really seemed to enjoy themselves. Brilliant - simply brilliant. Well done, and thanks to the school for enabling our kids to have this experience.”

St Albans Music School performing for family and friends. - Credit: St Albans Music School

The orchestra group has faced many other challenges over the year, including being unable to rehearse together because of social distancing restrictions.

Head of St Albans Music School Rachel Curson said: “I am so proud of our amazing, resilient young people and our tireless, dedicated team of staff working with them to enable them to achieve their musical potential.

"St Albans Music School has gone from strength to strength during lockdown, with our groups continually innovating, re-inventing themselves and being absolutely determined to do their best for their young members.

"I would like to thank all our parents, teachers and administration and site team, who have continued to make music possible in the most difficult of circumstances."

Philomusica of St Albans Music School rehearsing for their performance. - Credit: St Albans Music School

For more information visit www.hertsmusicservice.org.uk/st-albans-music-school/