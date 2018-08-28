Young London Colney footballers appear on EastEnders

The London Colney Youth Football Club in EastEnders, pictured with Danny Dyer. Picture: Submitted by Donna Lambe Archant

Young footballers from London Colney appeared on the small screen in a popular soap this week.

Players in the Under 10s London Colney Youth Football Club were extras on BBC1’s EastEnders as part of a storyline which started on Friday, January 11.

Danny Dyer’s character Mick is persuaded to help coach a football team played by about 15 of the London Colney youngsters.

London Colney Youth Club welfare officer, Donna Lambe, said: “They had a brilliant time meeting the cast and it was lovely. Danny Dyer was really nice, really good with kids, really friendly, really down to earth - I couldn’t fault him.”

It was filmed last December both at the famous Albert Square and on an AstroTurf pitch in Borehamwood. The team were picked because one of their coaches works for the BBC.

She added: “They loved it, I saw a few of them at training on Saturday and they were absolutely beaming because they have been on TV.”