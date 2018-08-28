Advanced search

Authors to speak at ‘Windows, Doors and Mirrors’ panel in St Albans Waterstones

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 February 2019

Penny Joelson, author of 'The Girl in the Window' will appear at the event in Waterstones St Albans. Picture: Penny Joelson

Three Young Adult authors will be appearing in St Albans to talk about their latest novels tackling important social issues.

Penny Joelson, Savita Kalhan and Miriam Halahmy will speak on a panel at the ‘Windows, Doors and Mirrors’ event, which will be held at Waterstones in St Peter’s Street at 7pm on Tuesday, February 26.

Penny will read from her book the ‘The Girl in the Window’, which is about a girl who is housebound with ME (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome), and witnesses a woman being dragged from a car from an upstairs window. Savita will also read from her book ‘The Girl in the Broken Mirror’, and Miriam from her book ‘Behind Closed Doors’.

All three books deal with social issues including homelessness and rape, and the authors will talk about how Young Adult fiction can be a window to other lives, can open doors and can hold up a mirror to readers.

The event is free to attend.

