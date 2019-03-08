Yoga group raise funds for St Albans-based counselling charity

A yoga group has been raising money for a St Albans-based counselling charity.

Wild Luna Yoga hosted a fundraiser for The Counselling Foundation to mark World Mental Health Day. The funds will subsidise talking therapy sessions.

Founder and yoga teacher Becci Murtagh said: "Yoga is a fantastic tool for wellbeing, so it was an honour for myself and the students to get together for a fun partner yoga practice to demonstrate the need to be able to support each other through times of difficulty and to not struggle in silence."

Becci said that talking about her problems has always helped her: "That's why I chose The Counselling Foundation, an incredible charity for our fundraiser so that others could receive the help I had."

The charity accepts self-referrals for weekly counselling sessions and has funded options for those on low incomes. Further information can be found at www.counsellingfoundation.org.