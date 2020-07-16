Advanced search

‘Watch this space!’ Ye Olde Fighting Cocks teases exciting upgrades

PUBLISHED: 12:31 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 16 July 2020

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks Landlord Christo Tofalli outside the pub which is in line for a £1 million revamp. Picture: Danny Loo

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks Landlord Christo Tofalli outside the pub which is in line for a £1 million revamp. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

While St Albans’ oldest pub, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, has been unable to reopen due to space and costs, it says “this is not the end, it’s just the beginning” – with major refurbishments coming soon.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks model. Photo: Fraser WhieldonYe Olde Fighting Cocks model. Photo: Fraser Whieldon

As many other pubs in the area prepared for a long-awaited reopening, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks made clear it would be unable to do so without making a loss.

That said, the popular boozer in Abbey Mill Lane has been offering takeaway food and drink at the weekends, and has big plans for when it reopens its doors completely.

Owner, Christo Toffali, took to the pub’s social media accounts and said: “We are feeling the love from all of you amazing people who are trying to book or just say hello. Your words of support are humbling. Thank you!

“Sadly for all of us, we are unable to open with distancing. We simply would not cover the fixed costs by a very long way. The losses would be enormous.

A model of the refurbishments being planned for Ye Olde Fighting Cocks.A model of the refurbishments being planned for Ye Olde Fighting Cocks.

You may also want to watch:

“COVID-19 will go but we will and must be here long after it’s gone. The good bit of that is we can and must all think ahead of better times. I’m excited about that.

“This is not the end, it’s just the beginning of the very exciting new.

“First small step. We will be open on sunny weekends for takeaway booze and barbecue from 12 noon to 4pm. That’s the only time we can open and make a small profit.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks model. Photo: Fraser WhieldonYe Olde Fighting Cocks model. Photo: Fraser Whieldon

“We are all working hard behind the scenes, planning to open with the new ‘wow’. We are just about to release information on our plans for the extension that will make this pub truly one of the best in the country in every capacity, just as it should be.”

New features will include full access for customers with disabilities, a modern kitchen and a new yard.

Christo ended his announcement with a “watch this space”, with further announcements coming soon.

We’re looking forward to finding out more!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cannabis farm found in St Albans forest

A large cannabis farm in Heartwood Forest has been found and destroyed by police. picture: St Albans police

Reports of St Albans COVID-19 spike are refuted by county council

At the weekend media other than the Herts Advertiser reported that St Albans had recorded one of the highest increases in new cases of coronavirus in the country. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

Graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Men and vehicle searched for drugs in St Albans

There was a large police presence in Victoria Street and Upper Lattimore Road in St Albans yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 14). Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Cannabis farm found in St Albans forest

A large cannabis farm in Heartwood Forest has been found and destroyed by police. picture: St Albans police

Reports of St Albans COVID-19 spike are refuted by county council

At the weekend media other than the Herts Advertiser reported that St Albans had recorded one of the highest increases in new cases of coronavirus in the country. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

Graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Men and vehicle searched for drugs in St Albans

There was a large police presence in Victoria Street and Upper Lattimore Road in St Albans yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 14). Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

‘Watch this space!’ Ye Olde Fighting Cocks teases exciting upgrades

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks Landlord Christo Tofalli outside the pub which is in line for a £1 million revamp. Picture: Danny Loo

Exhausted yet determined, St Albans’ pubs are hopeful for the future

The White Lion in St Albans.

Host your own Battle Proms picnic party at home this weekend

Host a Battle Proms Picnic Party this weekend when the concert series should have been thrilling revellers in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Supplied by Battle Proms

Faith Focus: No debate is a bad one

The painting of a black Jesus at the altar of St Albans Cathedral.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 16

Tim Henman in action at Wimbledon