‘Watch this space!’ Ye Olde Fighting Cocks teases exciting upgrades

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks Landlord Christo Tofalli outside the pub which is in line for a £1 million revamp. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

While St Albans’ oldest pub, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, has been unable to reopen due to space and costs, it says “this is not the end, it’s just the beginning” – with major refurbishments coming soon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks model. Photo: Fraser Whieldon Ye Olde Fighting Cocks model. Photo: Fraser Whieldon

As many other pubs in the area prepared for a long-awaited reopening, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks made clear it would be unable to do so without making a loss.

That said, the popular boozer in Abbey Mill Lane has been offering takeaway food and drink at the weekends, and has big plans for when it reopens its doors completely.

Owner, Christo Toffali, took to the pub’s social media accounts and said: “We are feeling the love from all of you amazing people who are trying to book or just say hello. Your words of support are humbling. Thank you!

“Sadly for all of us, we are unable to open with distancing. We simply would not cover the fixed costs by a very long way. The losses would be enormous.

A model of the refurbishments being planned for Ye Olde Fighting Cocks. A model of the refurbishments being planned for Ye Olde Fighting Cocks.

You may also want to watch:

“COVID-19 will go but we will and must be here long after it’s gone. The good bit of that is we can and must all think ahead of better times. I’m excited about that.

“This is not the end, it’s just the beginning of the very exciting new.

“First small step. We will be open on sunny weekends for takeaway booze and barbecue from 12 noon to 4pm. That’s the only time we can open and make a small profit.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks model. Photo: Fraser Whieldon Ye Olde Fighting Cocks model. Photo: Fraser Whieldon

“We are all working hard behind the scenes, planning to open with the new ‘wow’. We are just about to release information on our plans for the extension that will make this pub truly one of the best in the country in every capacity, just as it should be.”

New features will include full access for customers with disabilities, a modern kitchen and a new yard.

Christo ended his announcement with a “watch this space”, with further announcements coming soon.

We’re looking forward to finding out more!