Advanced search

POLL: Will you take the coronavirus vaccine?

PUBLISHED: 12:57 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 18 November 2020

Would you take a coronavirus vaccine? Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Would you take a coronavirus vaccine? Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Pixabay.com

As major trials continue on several coronavirus vaccines, we want to know whether you would be happy to receive this preventative treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Scientists believe vaccines will be perfectly safe by the time they reach the general public, but that doesn’t mean everybody would be happy to receive a jab.

We want to build up a picture of what the opinion is locally, including the main reasons why people might not want to take the vaccine.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Does amateur footage show ‘St Albans Big Cat’ at Oaklands College?

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Have you seen this missing St Albans teenager?

Can you help find this missing teenager from St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Does amateur footage show ‘St Albans Big Cat’ at Oaklands College?

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Have you seen this missing St Albans teenager?

Can you help find this missing teenager from St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

POLL: Will you take the coronavirus vaccine?

Would you take a coronavirus vaccine? Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Help the RSPCA rescue hundreds of neglected animals in Herts this Christmas

The RSPCA is launching its Christmas Rescue camapign to help protect animals in Hertfordshire. Picture: RSPCA

COVID-19 stats show sharp rise in St Albans cases, but stay below national average

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across St Albans district. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Free school meals to be rolled out in Herts over school holidays

Herts County Council has pledged to provide meal vouchers for children entitled to free school meals over holidays. Picture:Michael Penty

Knife and drugs incidents shooting up as Covid-19 frustrates county lines cops

Hertfordshire hospital trusts have seen drug-related A&E visits skyrocket since 2017, according to figures exclusively obtained by the Herts Ad. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto