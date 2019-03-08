Children play safely on closed St Albans and Harpenden roads this World Car Free Day

Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Nicola Calleja Archant

Children played safely on empty streets around St Albans and Harpenden this World Car Free Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inaugural Playing Out session on a road in central Harpenden for World Free Car Day 2019. Picture: Allison Hilton The inaugural Playing Out session on a road in central Harpenden for World Free Car Day 2019. Picture: Allison Hilton

The Playing Out project organised for seven roads around the district to close on September 22 in order for children to play together outside their homes.

The location of the streets involved have not been revealed by Playing Out for safeguarding reasons.

A parent who lives on a Harpenden road which was closed for the event, Suzi Watson, said: "Rain didn't stop play for our World Car Free Day Playing Out session.

"There was a huge turnout and everyone had a fantastic time.

The inaugural Playing Out session on a road in central Harpenden for World Free Car Day 2019. Picture: Allison Hilton The inaugural Playing Out session on a road in central Harpenden for World Free Car Day 2019. Picture: Allison Hilton

"We met some new neighbours and my kids had so much fun playing cricket on the street and riding their bikes up and down. We loved it."

Playing Out is a scheme run by St Albans City and District Council and the charity Sustainable St Albans.

A trustee of Sustainable St Albans, Lesley Flowers, said: "The Playing Out sessions on World Car Free Day were a great success across the district, despite the rain!

"Dozens of children played out on most of the streets. On my street there was also tens of adults and much tea and cake was consumed.

A St Albans road taking part in the Playing Out closure for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Tricia Gibbons A St Albans road taking part in the Playing Out closure for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Tricia Gibbons

"Residents who had moved to the street recently were delighted that they could meet so many of their new neighbours and that their children could cycle and scoot with the children who lived near them for the first time."

Residents can apply to close their road for up to three hours eight times a year - applications are now open for 2020.

The closures are run in a way that attempts to minimise inconvenience to residents needing access, such as volunteer stewards manning junctions.

Local Playing Out coordinator Nicola Wyeth said: "Playing Out sessions enable children to play out in the way that we all took for granted when we were young.

A St Albans road taking part in the Playing Out closure for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Tricia Gibbons A St Albans road taking part in the Playing Out closure for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Tricia Gibbons

"It is a fabulous way to build communities, for parents to find a support network and for isolated residents to enjoy a cuppa and a chat all while the children get fresh air and exercise."

Find out more at sustainablestalbans.org/playingout or by emailing playingout@sustainablestalbans.org.

A St Albans road taking part in the Playing Out closure for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Tricia Gibbons A St Albans road taking part in the Playing Out closure for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Tricia Gibbons

Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Nicola Calleja Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Nicola Calleja

Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall

Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall

Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall

Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall

Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall

Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall Children took advantage of the empty streets for the Playing Out session for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Susanne Turrall

Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Victoria Gilbert Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Victoria Gilbert

Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Victoria Gilbert Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Victoria Gilbert

Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District

Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District Roads around St Albans and Harpenden were closed for World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District

Playing Out organised for seven roads around St Albans and Harpenden to close on September 22 on World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District Playing Out organised for seven roads around St Albans and Harpenden to close on September 22 on World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District

Playing Out organised for seven roads around St Albans and Harpenden to close on September 22 on World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District Playing Out organised for seven roads around St Albans and Harpenden to close on September 22 on World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District

Playing Out organised for seven roads around St Albans and Harpenden to close on September 22 on World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District Playing Out organised for seven roads around St Albans and Harpenden to close on September 22 on World Car Free Day 2019. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District

You may also want to watch: