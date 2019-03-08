Gallery

Workshops bring added experiences to St Albans gift shop

A festival head-dress workshop at Cositas in St Albans run by Sara Galan of Pompones. Archant

With the summer festival season now underway, a St Albans interiors and gift shop was ahead of the game with its latest workshop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A festival head-dress workshop at Cositas in St Albans run by Sara Galan of Pompones. A festival head-dress workshop at Cositas in St Albans run by Sara Galan of Pompones.

Award-winning Cositas, on Holywell Hill, has been running a range of creative classes since 2017, and the latest lesson focused on making festival head-dresses.

The workshops started off with owner Emma Bustamante teaching furniture painting, but there have since been more than 30 different workshops led by 15 different people.

You may also want to watch:

Emma explained: "We love supporting small businesses to make a living out of their passion.

"The experience market is really strong, with mindful activities for a group of like-minded people becoming increasingly popular for a night out, hen party or corporate team building event.

"I think offering experiences is the secret to keeping the high street alive and love the community that we've built around them. The workshops play a huge part in the success of Cositas and we love how well they have been received."

The festival head-dress workshop was run by Sara Galan of Pompones, who makes bespoke headpieces to match any outfit, and she also runs sessions themed around Halloween, Christmas and other special occasions.

For further information visit www.pompones.co.uk, and for details of future workshops see www.Cositas.co.uk





































































































































































































































