New St Albans business hopes to be out of this world for workers

PUBLISHED: 10:36 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 08 December 2020

The Pluto store opened this week in St Albans. Picture: Pluto

Archant

A new space created especially for working-from-home escapees is arriving in St Albans this week.

Pluto, located in Christopher Place, is a brand new concept designed to support individuals who want somewhere to go if they want to escape from the barking dogs and noisy kids.

The store has six individual work pods which have been designed to deliver a really high quality working environment, with an ergonomically designed desk, soundproofing and Zoom-friendly lighting.

People can use the space to get work done that they have been procrastinating over, shut themselves away and really focus.

Manager Claire Hughes said: “It has been great. We have had a lot of interest from mums walking past. People have seen there is a new shop and are popping in. Anybody can come in and try us this month.”

Monthly subscription starts from £29 for once a week.

