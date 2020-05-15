Advanced search

St Albans business awards go online because of COVID-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 May 2020

Sue Wybrow from St Albans Business Community.

A community business awards ceremony is going online because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Businesses Community St Albans (TBC) is now in the fourth year of its annual Woo Hoo Achievement Night, celebrating business successed over the last 12 months.

But this year the event is being taken online, with winners announced every day throughout June.

Members were asked to nominate businesses that they think deserve recognition for what they are achieving, and the first 30 businesses will be celebrated via video across all social media channels.

The Businesses Community St Albans founder Sue Wybrow said: “Obviously in these very strange times, we couldn’t go ahead in the usual format. We were originally booked to have the event in the fabulous TiPi at Oaklands College, however, we didn’t want businesses to miss out on recognising their achievements so we decided to do it a bit differently and take the event online.”

Follow #TBCWooHoo2020 for more information or find out more at stalbans@thebusinessescommunity.com

