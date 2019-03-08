St Albans businesses celebrate annual Woo Hoo awards

The Business Community St Albans hosted the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali Archant

An awards ceremony was held at St Albans Museum + Gallery to recognise the achievements of local businesses across the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hosts Neil Barrass-Smith of Total Legacy Care, Sue Wybrow of TBC St Albans and Popdance, and David Jenkins of Brilliant Theatre Arts and PQA Academy at the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali Hosts Neil Barrass-Smith of Total Legacy Care, Sue Wybrow of TBC St Albans and Popdance, and David Jenkins of Brilliant Theatre Arts and PQA Academy at the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali

The Business Community (TBC), which promotes businesses in St Albans and the surrounding area, came together in the museum's courtrooms for the third annual Woo Hoo awards on Wednesday, June 19.

Members of TBC each nominated a local business that they felt deserved recognition for its success.

The event was hosted by TBC founder Sue Wybrow, with David Jenkins of Brilliant Theatre Arts and Neil Barrass-Smith of Total Legacy Care as co-hosts.

Sue said: "We just absolutely love getting businesses together - to support and help each other, collaborate, recommend, promote and be there for each other in business."

Ruby Ruat of WUKA at the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali Ruby Ruat of WUKA at the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali

Andy Geldard of Willmott Dixon opened the ceremony with a speech about the renovations to the historic Town Hall, and how it had been successfully transformed into a museum.

Thirty different businesses received awards, including Emma Bustamente from Cositas on Holywell Hill for her 'determination to beat the high street slump', and Ginny Cooper and Mel Hillbrown of STANTA (St Albans Enterprise Agency) for their support, training and advice for local businesses.

Ruby Ruat, founder of WUKA period pants, received a Woo Hoo for her work stopping millions of sanitary products from going into landfill.

Rebecca Sessions of Physio Specialist also won a Woo Hoo, and described the event as a "fabulous evening with amazing people".

June Cory of My Mustard and Emma Ellis of Amber Mountain Marketing at the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali June Cory of My Mustard and Emma Ellis of Amber Mountain Marketing at the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali

There were also sponsors of the awards, including Daniels Estate Agents, Rothamsted Enterprises, Oaklands College, MetroBank and St Albans Chamber of Commerce. Sponsorship has already been organised for the 2020 Woo Hoos.

Karen Crowder-James, of Contour Planning, said: "TBC is such a fantastic community and it's wonderful to see the achievements of businesses in St Albans."

Sue said: "It's a fantastic opportunity for businesses of all sizes - from start ups to large corporates - to recognise the hard work, drive and determination it takes people of all ages to succeed in business!"

Ruth Farenga of Mindful Pathway and Ginny Cooper and Mel Hillbrown of STANTA at the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali Ruth Farenga of Mindful Pathway and Ginny Cooper and Mel Hillbrown of STANTA at the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali

You may also want to watch:

The Business Community St Albans hosted the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali The Business Community St Albans hosted the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali