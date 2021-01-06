Six life-changing women's stories raising funds for survivors of domestic abuse

Published: 3:07 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 3:12 PM January 6, 2021

St Albans resident Martin Brown wanted to do something to help his local community while studying for his London “Blue Badge” tour guide qualification. - Credit: Supplied

A trainee London tour guide is fundraising for the St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR) which provides specialist domestic abuse services.

The free event ‘Six in the City of St Albans’ will tell the history of St Albans through the stories of six powerful women over time in exchange for a donation to the charity.

St Albans resident Martin Brown wanted to do something to help his local community while studying for his London “Blue Badge” tour guide qualification.

The retired headteacher said: “St Albans has a great story to tell from the Romans to today and there are some truly inspiring women connected to our great city.”

SAHWR has been supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse for 38 years, always evolving to meet their changing needs.

You may also want to watch:

Their original refuge, which opened in St Albans in 1982, remains the hub of services across South West Herts.

Virtual Tour will take place via Zoom at 6pm on Sunday January 17.

To sign up email londontownwithmrbrown@outlook.com



