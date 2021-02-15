Birthday vaccine for St Albans woman
Published: 7:19 PM February 15, 2021
- Credit: Supplied
A woman is overjoyed at receiving her invitation for a COVID-19 vaccine on her 65th birthday.
Mary McIntyre was overwhelmed that along with her birthday cards today she opened a letter asking her to call and book her jab in St Albans.
She has already made the appointment for tomorrow, which is the first one she could get.
Mary said: "I am beyond delighted to have got this in the post today, on my birthday. What a fabulous NHS we have!! Thank you to everyone who is working so hard to keep us safe."
The vaccine will be at iMED pharmacy in Charrington Place, where the retired teacher will be able to access an hour's free parking.
She added: "They have honestly thought of everything!"
