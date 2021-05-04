Woman stops Harpenden traffic in climate change protest

Published: 1:39 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 1:40 PM May 4, 2021

A woman in her sixties was arrested after obstructing Harpenden traffic as part of a protest over climate change.

Sue Hampton, 64, sat in the middle of Leyton Road in the town as part of a nationwide campaign inspired by Extinction Rebellion.

She explained: “I am doing this because desperate times call for desperate measures. It is now clear that the government has no intention of 'building back better' after the pandemic. Quite the reverse – the government is pumping twice as much money into road building as into action on the climate.

"They are ignoring what the science is telling us – that we must take dramatic action now to avoid total climate breakdown.”

Sue was arrested by Herts police, taken to Hatfield police station and charged with wilful obstruction of the highway. She was later released pending an appearance at St Albans magistrates' court on May 28.

This was part of a nationwide “Rebellion of One” campaign which has impacted dozens of towns and cities across the UK. Extinction Rebellion are drawing attention to the government’s refusal to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, drafted by climate experts, which would set a template for immediate action.