An elderly woman has gone missing from Abbots Langley in her dressing gown.

Mary Kirkup, 85, went missing in Abbots Langley around 8:15pm last night, police have confirmed.

She is about 5ft tall with short grey hair and might be walking with her frame.

If you have seen Mary or know where she is, please contact police on 999.