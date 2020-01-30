Woman, 65, taken to hospital after falling down St Albans pothole

St Albans resident Jacquie Benhamman injured her knee and her ankle by tripping over a huge pothole. Picture: Supplied Archant

A London Colney woman has injured her ankle and knee after falling down a pothole in St Albans.

Jacquie Benhamman, of Chester Gibbons Green, tripped over while walking in St Michael's village on January 16 at 10.15am.

The incident has left the 65-year-old with a fractured right foot and a badly sprained knee with a deep graze. She attended hospital with the injuries and is due to have an MRI scan soon to check for further issues.

She said: "It floored me. I went into the hole - it was a terrible dip. I am in so much pain. I would hate for this to happen to anyone else."

Jacqui said she wants people to be aware of the hole in the pavement which in just near the car park to the museum.

A spokesperson for Herts County Council said: "A Hertfordshire County Council Spokesperson said: "We are sorry to hear about this incident and want to assure people that the safety of our roads is a high priority for us.

"A pothole was reported to us on Tuesday, January 28, and was assessed by our engineers yesterday, the defect will be repaired as soon as possible, within five working days.

"We do carry out regular checks of our roads, but we actively encourage people to report any faults they see on their roads."