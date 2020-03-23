Advanced search

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 19:16 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:16 23 March 2020

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

A woman in her 70s has died at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

A West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a woman who was being cared for at Watford General Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“The patient, who died on Saturday, March 21, was in her 70s and had underlying health conditions. Her family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

This evening, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire had risen from 92 to 115.

