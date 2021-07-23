Fundraiser pumping iron for hedgehog rescue

Published: 10:44 AM July 23, 2021

Wendy Henrys has four hedgehogs that regularly visit her garden and decided to give something back after needing to access help from London Colney Hedgehog Rescue. - Credit: London Colney Hedgehog Rescue

A St Albans resident will be pumping iron to raise money for a local hedgehog charity.

Weightlifting novice Wendy Henrys has four hedgehogs that regularly visit her garden and decided to give something back after needing to access help from London Colney Hedgehog Rescue.

A prickly pair of 'hogs needed treatment – one had broken its leg and the other developed a condition called lung worm after eating slugs.

Wendy said: "It was recommended that I contact Esther Chant at the London Colney Hedgehog Rescue and I was blown away by her dedication and the amount of expert care and attention she gives to the 'hogs at her home.

"She takes care of hedgehogs in every room, her garage and the garden. Esther never turns 'hogs away. She cares for them, treats them and when able, returns them to the wild. Ones that cannot be released, stay with her."

You may also want to watch:

"LCHR do a brilliant job and I want to raise awareness of the plight of hedgehogs – which have seen a huge drop in numbers - and hopefully raise donations so their valuable work will continue."

Wendy is challenging herself in lifting weights to raise awareness for the charity as she now knows how much it costs to protect the creatures. For example, to pin a broken leg costs £100. The injections for lung worm cost £30 and antibiotics between £25 to £50.

She added: "Please would you lend your support to hedgehogs in two ways - by donating via my challenge and by being watchful and caring about where a 'hog may be hiding in the day or wandering on roads at night. Together, we can help them have a future."

Esther said: "Wendy brought us a hedgehog with a broken hind leg and our vet splinted/bandaged it to fix it.

"This year we've been inundated with injuries and currently have 88 hedgehogs. Wendy is amazing for doing this fundraiser which will pay for food and veterinary treatment for future hedgehogs in need of help.

"Wellpet Veterinary Practice carry out all our x-rays, ultrasounds and operations. We couldn't do it without them or the kind people who donate.

"Hedgehogs are in severe decline and need all the help people can give. Cut a hole in your fence allowing them access through and ask your neighbours to do the same, and leave a shallow dish of water out. Don't feed them milk because they are lactose intolerant."

To support Wendy visit https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/Wendys-LCHR-donation-page



