St Albans woman begs for place to take housing benefit

Beth McDermott from St Albans has put out a heartfelt plea to landlords to help her. Picture; Supplied Archant

A woman from St Albans has made a heartfelt video plea begging for help to enable her to move closer to family.

Beth McDermott grew up in Woodstock Road North with her parents and three brothers.

She has asked for the desperate plea she has already posted on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram to be shared by friends in the hope that someone will come forward.

The 49-year-old worked abroad in New Zealand and Australia as a health care worker for many years prior to coming back to Hertfordshire to look after her parents who were unwell.

Her late father, Patrick, had emphysema and subsequently died and not long afterwards, her mother, Anne, passed away quickly from cancer aged just 65.

Beth said: “I have worked hard all my life. It just so happens that at this moment I am entitled to claim housing benefit as I am not working due to being unwell.

“I am very reliable and trustworthy but as soon as I tell any landlord or estate agency how I will be funding my new place until I start working again, I just get refused.

“I cannot believe it is so blatantly acceptable to discriminate against people in this way.”

Beth also said that a landlord is guaranteed rent in this way as she can get it paid directly to them.

In the video Beth says: “My name is Beth and I am hoping this video might help me.

“I am stuck in Lancaster and I am desperate to move closer to be part of a family again and be a part of a community.”

She has found the pandemic has only exacerbated her loneliness and isolation.

She added: “I have been in lockdown for five months and had no physical contact. I will never take a hug for granted ever again.

“Because I am on benefits I cannot get a look-in with any landlords whatsoever.”

Her brother, Olly, who is a graphic designer, lives in Reading and Beth is ideally wanting a place in Herts so she can be nearer to him.