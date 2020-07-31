Advanced search

St Albans woman begs for place to take housing benefit

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 July 2020

Beth McDermott from St Albans has put out a heartfelt plea to landlords to help her. Picture; Supplied

Beth McDermott from St Albans has put out a heartfelt plea to landlords to help her. Picture; Supplied

Archant

A woman from St Albans has made a heartfelt video plea begging for help to enable her to move closer to family.

Beth McDermott from St Albans has put out a heartfelt plea to landlords to help her. Picture; SuppliedBeth McDermott from St Albans has put out a heartfelt plea to landlords to help her. Picture; Supplied

Beth McDermott grew up in Woodstock Road North with her parents and three brothers.

She has asked for the desperate plea she has already posted on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram to be shared by friends in the hope that someone will come forward.

The 49-year-old worked abroad in New Zealand and Australia as a health care worker for many years prior to coming back to Hertfordshire to look after her parents who were unwell.

Her late father, Patrick, had emphysema and subsequently died and not long afterwards, her mother, Anne, passed away quickly from cancer aged just 65.

Beth said: “I have worked hard all my life. It just so happens that at this moment I am entitled to claim housing benefit as I am not working due to being unwell.

“I am very reliable and trustworthy but as soon as I tell any landlord or estate agency how I will be funding my new place until I start working again, I just get refused.

You may also want to watch:

“I cannot believe it is so blatantly acceptable to discriminate against people in this way.”

Beth also said that a landlord is guaranteed rent in this way as she can get it paid directly to them.

In the video Beth says: “My name is Beth and I am hoping this video might help me.

“I am stuck in Lancaster and I am desperate to move closer to be part of a family again and be a part of a community.”

She has found the pandemic has only exacerbated her loneliness and isolation.

She added: “I have been in lockdown for five months and had no physical contact. I will never take a hug for granted ever again.

“Because I am on benefits I cannot get a look-in with any landlords whatsoever.”

Her brother, Olly, who is a graphic designer, lives in Reading and Beth is ideally wanting a place in Herts so she can be nearer to him.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Most Read

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pauses lockdown easing process

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video

St Albans woman begs for place to take housing benefit

Beth McDermott from St Albans has put out a heartfelt plea to landlords to help her. Picture; Supplied

Parking restrictions farce returns in Hatfield Road

Social distancing measures in place on Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Harpenden rocket scientist is over the moon about award nomination

Rocket scientist Dr Rajan Bedi has been nominated as Great British Entrepreneur of the Year.

Area Guide: The quaint Hertfordshire village of Ayot St Lawrence

George Bernard Shaw's home Shaw's Corner at Ayot St Lawrence. Picture: Alan Davies