St Albans Mum helps Malawian children through Mary’s Meals charity

A St Albans mum has donated 60 filled backpacks to school children in Malawi

As Mother’s Day approaches, school feeding charity Mary’s Meals is celebrating the “incredible” women who make its work possible.

Retired mother-of-two Maureen Renouf has collected more than 60 backpacks filled with school essentials. The bags will be sent to classrooms in Malawi by Mary’s Meals as part of the charity’s Backpack Project.

The 78-year-old enlisted the help of her daughter, Morisha, to fill second-hand backpacks with pencils, notepads and clothing. Donations from friends and family quickly overwhelmed her garage, and Maureen was able to fill 60 bags.

Maureen said: “Taking part in The Backpack Project for Mary’s Meals made me appreciate how many items we throw away that can be recycled.

“It gives me so much joy to know that children receive a meal in school and a backpack full of the things that they need for their lessons.”

Morisha said: “Mum’s heart is pure love. She has spent her retirement helping others. She is such an inspiring woman.”

UK executive director of Mary’s Meals Daniel Adams said: “Maureen’s wonderful gifts to Mary’s Meals will ensure children in Malawi can get the most out of their education, giving them the chance of a better future.

“In more ways than one, mums make Mary’s Meals! From the loving volunteers who prepare the food, to our dedicated supporters such as Maureen here in the UK, each and every little act of motherly love is cause for celebration.”

Mary’s Meals feeds 1.6 million children every school day in 18 of the world’s poorest countries. These nutritious meals attract children to the classroom, where they receive an education that can be their route out of poverty.

Items donated through The Backpack Project help to ensure these children can make the most of their time at school.

The charity is asking supporters to send a Mother’s Day gift card to their mum or someone special. Each card, priced at £15.90, will feed a hungry child for a whole school year with Mary’s Meals.

To find out more visit marysmeals.org.uk/mothersday